LANCASTER — Teacher Michael Hodges’ fond childhood memories of making ice cream during summer school inspired him to teach a “Super Chef” class at Monte Vista Elementary during Lancaster School District’s Summer of Fun.
Thursday was ice cream day in Hodges’ class. He used an old-fashioned ice cream maker that uses rock salt to make the frozen treat.
“I remember making ice cream and it’s just something I never forget,” Hodges said. “So now I do a lot more than ice cream.”
Some of the meals students prepared in the class included nachos, salsa, spaghetti and pizza from scratch.
Hodges added the students are allowed to cook, do things they enjoy and have a good time.
“I just remember the difference that summer school made for me,” he said.
Incoming sixth-grader Chloe Ross and incoming fifth-grader Jocelyn Rowens prepped ice by twisting it around in a towel, a good demonstration of teamwork.
“The reason why I wanted to be in this class is because I wanted to learn how to cook,” Rowens said,
Ross agreed.
“Once my mom was trying to teach me how to make pancakes and it was just crusty and old,” she said.
Now that she has been learning how to cook, Ross has been experimenting at home, she said, adding that she made eggs, last week. They turned out good.
“I made brownies, a couple of weeks ago, and spaghetti, yesterday, and mac and cheese, two weeks ago,” Rowens said.
The 17-day summer program started, July 7; it concludes, today.
The Summer of Fun was offered for students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade. Students could attend the program at one of three school sites — El Dorado, Monte Vista and Sierra elementary schools. Approximately 1,000 students total signed up for summer school.
“Each teacher kind of has a different theme,” Keysha White, Summer of Fun coordinator, said.
Teachers started with a template and based their summer lessons on the students’ interests.
“The way the lessons are designed, the teacher will design a lesson but then there’s options to the lesson,” White said. “So if its a drawing and the student wants to paint, then the student can paint. They make a lot of allowances; we call it youth voice.”
At Monte Vista Elementary, students had a second “Super Chef” class with teacher Emily Keyes, where they made pancakes and smoothies, on Thursday.
Keyes had a slide show going in the classroom of the different meals her students prepped since the start of the summer school program. She had a book with color pictures and recipes.
“It’s fun to get them engaged,” Keyes said. “It’s been a fun challenge where we can use our creativity and resourcefulness to provide a pretty cool experience. I think the kids have had fun.”
Incoming fourth-grader Damion Elrington made pancakes with chocolate chips with the assistance of supervision aide Janine Shipley.
“My most favorite thing to learn how to cook was ice cream,” Elrington said. “It really turned out to be a milkshake or milk.”
For the first time, the District opened the program up to transitional kindergarten students.
The District offered seven transportation hubs so more students could participate. For example, Desert View and Mariposa served as transportation hub for Monte Vista Elementary.
The Summer of Fun portion itself was four-and-a-half hours long. Parents who registered their children for the before and after school portion had nine hours for their children. The before and after school activities included yoga, sports and music.
“And then there’s staff that have active lesson plans and activities that they do with the kids,” White said.
