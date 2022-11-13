PALMDALE — Wearing protective smocks and gloves, about two dozen high school students carefully tested and examined small bottles of water in the laboratory of the Palmdale Water District’s Leslie O. Carter Water Treatment Plant, checking for residual signs of chlorine and other components in the water.
The activity gave the Eastside High School Biomedical Academy students a taste of just one aspect of the work that goes into providing drinking water.
The plant is where the District treats water stored in Lake Palmdale, to make it into clean drinking water for its thousands of customers.
It was also the site, Wednesday, of the District’s Junior Water Ambassadors Academy, where the students spent the day learning about all facets of the District and its operations.
“I didn’t realize there was so much that went into it,” Dayanara Torres said. “The process is so detailed and so long.”
The Junior Water Ambassadors program is an effort by the Palmdale Water District to extend education of its work and water issues. For the Antelope Valley Union High School District, it offers the opportunity for students to have work-based experience for viable careers, District community liaison Teresa Howard said.
The students’ day included, in addition to the lab work, learning about the District’s water supplies, facilities and infrastructure, engineering, customer care and a tour of the treatment plant.
With the idea of helping students learn about potential careers, the day also included discussions from employees about their own career journeys, which were not necessarily always directed at where they ended up.
Water Quality and Regulatory Affairs Supervisor Amanda Thompson told students her childhood interest in sharks led her to study biology in college, which shifted to aquatic biology because she liked oceans and lakes and other bodies of water.
“It wasn’t even thinking about how we get drinking water,” she said.
After college, she moved to the Antelope Valley — a place not known for large bodies of water — and learned of an opening at the Palmdale Water District, changing her focus from oceans to drinking water.
Thompson encouraged the students, no matter their interest, to be curious and to ask, “Why?”
Student Thuriah Khan said the program related to her own interests in studying biochemistry and botany, as water quality would have an impact on plants.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” she said. “I can see that coming into play with the labs.”
Khan was also interested in the lab activity, in which students added a reagent to water to see if it contained residual chlorine, a sign that it is treated. She said she was interested in the concept of adding something (chlorine) to make something go away (harmful microorganisms), and what ratio would be needed to create healthy and safe water.
