The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition will be meeting at 1 p.m. on Monday via Zoom.
The Board of Directors will be hearing an update from the California Department of Transportation on projects for state routes 14 and 138.
They will also discuss the coalition’s 2021 work plan going over project priorities, cost breakdowns and funding sources. The coalition projects have leveraged Measure R and Measure M funds to receive $404 million in federal and state grants.
The coalition was informally assembled in 1995 for coordinating information and providing a forum for public discussion on regional transportation issues of mutual interest and concern amongst the cities of Palmdale, Lancaster, Santa Clarita, and the unincorporated areas of North Los Angeles County, 5th District.
The coalition was officially formed on May 14, 2018, as a Joint Powers of Authority to advocate for the return of taxpayer transportation dollars to the North Los Angeles County Subregion.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, District 5, chairs the coalition Board, which is comprised of representatives from Los Angeles County, the cities of Palmdale, Lancaster and Santa Clarita, and the Antelope Valley Transit Authority and Santa Clarita Transit.
Monday’s meeting is the first of the Board’s quarterly meetings for the 2021 calendar year.
Residents can tune into the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83120894191?pwd=TmpWVGlqMHRzU0hmWnlYZU1zSDdlZz09
The meeting ID is 831 2089 4191 and the passcode is 949130.
