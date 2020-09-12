NEW YORK — For two full sets, Alexander Zverev was confused and listless, his body language as poor as his winner-to-error ratio against Pablo Carreño Busta in the U.S. Open semifinals Friday.
Zverev double-faulted and smacked his left high. He put a backhand into the net to cede the opening set and covered his face with both hands. He netted a forehand early in the next set — part of a stretch in which he dropped nine points in a row and 17 of 19 — turned a forlorn face toward his guest box and put his palms up.
When he pushed a backhand long after 1 hour, 25 minutes of play and shook his head, Zverev trailed by two sets, a deficit the 23-year-old German never had overcome. Never had been to a Grand Slam final, either. Done and done. Zverev constructed quite a comeback, getting his game in gear to beat a fading Carreño Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the title match at Flushing Meadows.
“I was like, ‘I can’t believe it. I’m playing in the semifinal, where I’m supposed to be the favorite, and I’m down two sets to love and I have no chance. I’m playing that bad,’” Zverev said. “So I knew I had to come up with better tennis, and I knew that I had to be more stable.”
Zverev is the first man to win a U.S. Open semifinal after a 2-0 set deficit since Novak Djokovic did it against Roger Federer in 2011 — and, keeping good company, he’s also the youngest male finalist at any major tournament since Djokovic was 23 in New York in 2010.
Zverev, the No. 5 seed, will play No. 2 Dominic Thiem or No. 3 Daniil Medvedev for the championship Sunday.
It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semifinals were held without at least one of Federer, Djokovic or Rafael Nadal involved.
Nadal chose not to try to defend his title in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic; Federer is out for the rest of 2020 after two knee operations; Djokovic’s tournament ended at 6-5 in the first set of his fourth-round match against Carreño Busta when the No. 1 seed and title favorite unintentionally hit a line judge in the throat with a ball after getting broken.
None of the semifinalists owns a Grand Slam trophy yet.
Zverev has been considered likely to grab one, given his success at other events and all of the talent in his 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) frame.
His first trip to a major semifinal came in January at the Australian Open, where he was eliminated by Thiem.
Now he’s gone a step further. Didn’t look like he would in the early going Friday in a mostly silent and empty Arthur Ashe Stadium, where spectators are barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zvonareva, Siegemund win US Open women’s doubles title
Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund stood awkwardly facing each other, rackets and arms in the air in confusion.
Finally, Siegemund turned to the chair umpire for a ruling.
“Are we allowed to give a hug?” she asked.
The rules of tennis during the coronavirus pandemic were the only thing Zvonareva and Siegemund couldn’t figure out in their first tournament together.
The duo won the U.S. Open women’s doubles title Friday, beating the third-seeded team of Xu Yifan and Nicole Melichar 6-4, 6-4.
Zvonareva and Siegemund collected $400,000 — and also their hug — by racing to quick leads in both sets and holding on when their opponents began to play better.
Unseeded after deciding to play together shortly before the tournament, Zvonareva and Siegemund found their games worked together and plan to partner again at the upcoming French Open.
“I felt like the third match we really started communicating well, we really started to understand each other,” Zvonareva said. “Yeah, it just got better and better from there on.”
Zvonareva, a Russian who turned 36 this week, added this title to the 2006 U.S. Open trophy she won with Nathalie Dechy. She also was the runner-up in singles at Flushing Meadows in 2010, falling to Kim Clijsters, and rose to a career-high singles ranking of No. 2 the following month.
She also won the 2012 Australian Open doubles title but later battled injuries and began playing less, especially after giving birth to daughter Evelina in 2016.
“It wasn’t easy,” Zvonareva said. “I had a lot of injuries in the past and always trying to come back, and it’s a big privilege for me to be here today.”
Zvonareva and Siegemund, who have each won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title, raced to a 5-1 lead in the first set and a 3-1 start in the second. Siegemund, who was sharp early, paid tribute to an aunt who died of cancer while she was in New York. Her parents were late arriving to the match after returning from the funeral.
“I think she had the best seat in the house so I just want to dedicate it to her,” the German said.
Xu and Melichar finished second for the second straight tournament in New York. They were runners-up at the Western & Southern Open that’s usually played in Ohio.
