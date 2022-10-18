Ducks Rangers Hockey

Associated Press

Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26), fights for the puck with Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) and center Adam Henrique (14) during the first period, Monday, in New York. The Rangers won 6-4.

 

 Julia Nikhinson

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists, Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 Monday night.

Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière also scored, and Adam Fox had three assists to help the Rangers win for the third time in four games this season. Igor Shesterkin had 18 saves to improve to 3-0-0.

