LANCASTER — The final score might seem like a blowout victory for Yucca Valley against Lancaster.
But the game was much closer than it indicated.
The Eagles put themselves in a good position the entire night. Unfortunately, turnovers, penalties and a series of unfortunate events led to visiting Yucca Valley’s 41-6 victory over Lancaster, Friday night in the home opener for the Eagles.
“We didn’t have a very good week of practice this week and it showed,” Lancaster head coach Anthony Coleman said. “We just kept the defense on the field too long tonight and fatigue definitely started to set in.”
The Eagles (0-2), which played short-handed in last week’s loss to Serrano, played without all their players on Friday, including starting quarterback Cedric Samarion, who was out with an undisclosed injury.
Last week against Serrano, Samarion threw for over 200 yards and his loss was felt on the offensive side of the ball. Coleman said Samarion will be back next week for Lancaster’s game at Vasquez. The Eagles were also without starting left tackle Messiah Fields, who was out with a stomach illness.
So enter sophomore quarterback Lee Dinkins, who was making his first career varsity start.
It took a while for Dinkins to get settled, but he did throw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Chowlyn Hughes in the fourth quarter.
“We could have done way better. All of us just have to show up next week. I have to do better. I know some of my passes were off,” said Dinkins. “This week we must work harder in practice. This is really disappointing because not everyone gave it their all.”
Lancaster played with a short field much of the game as special teams put the offense in great field position following kickoff or punt returns. The offense struggled to move the ball at times and the visiting Trojans (1-0) capitalized off three Lancaster turnovers.
“We weren’t playing with all our bullets in the gun. Lee (Dinkins) was making his first start and it took him a while to get comfortable,” Coleman said. “Special teams gave us a chance tonight, but our defense just got worn down in the second half. I did see a lot of good things out of our defense though.”
Yucca Valley leaned on sophomore running back Stephon Rogers. It was definitely Mr. Rogers neighborhood on the field as he rushed for 210 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown on a 47-yard run in the third quarter giving the Trojans a 27-0 lead.
Yucca Valley scored on its opening possession of the game with an 11-play, 77-yard touchdown drive. The drive was capped when quarterback Michael Ramos threw a ball over the middle in the end zone to Demar Smith. Smith and the Eagles defense wrestled for the ball, but Smith snatched it away for the score.
“I think we took them as a light team and they showed us what they can do,” said running back Deven Hooper. “We had our ups and downs. We’re a very young team, but we’ll get better. I know we’re going to get it together.”
Hooper, the Eagles starting running back, sat out last week against Serrano, but finished with 50 yards on 10 carries.
“The whole game it seemed like when we would take two to three steps forward, we would take four to five steps back,” Coleman said. “This week we have to have a better week of practice. This team has to dig deep.”
