John Deere Classic Golf

Associated Press

Cameron Young watches his shot out of the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

 Charlie Neibergall

SILVIS, Ill. — Cameron Young shot a 7-under 64 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead halfway through the John Deere Classic and put himself into position to erase an unwelcome distinction from his PGA Tour resume.

Young was at 13-under 129 at TPC Deere Run, with Garrick Higgo (66), Adam Schenk (66) and Brendon Todd (65) chasing at 11 under.

