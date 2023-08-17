Conference Realignment Football

Associated Press

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark smiles before speaking at the opening of Big 12 media days on July 12 in Arlington, Texas.

 

 LM Otero

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his conference is done expanding, shutting down the possibility of adding UConn and Gonzaga after engaging with both basketball powers on potential membership.

Less than two weeks after the Big 12 announced Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State Colorado and Utah will switch leagues and join the conference next year, Yormark appeared on the “Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” and revealed other potential moves.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.