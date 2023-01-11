US Mens Coach Soccer

Associated Press

The United States' Gio Reyna chases the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 in Murcia, Spain. 

 

 Jose Breton

SAN JOSE — National team defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman praised U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for bringing the Americans together at the World Cup in Qatar, even as he’s currently under investigation by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident during which he kicked his future wife in the legs.

Yedlin and Zimmerman said they understand there could be uncertainty about the team’s leadership structure for a while.

