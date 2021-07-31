The New York Yankees acquired Los Angeles Angels starter Andrew Heaney on Friday, adding a pitcher after making two big trades for sluggers.
The Yankees got the 30-year-old lefty and cash for minor league right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.
New York began the day at 53-48, fourth in the AL wild-card race for two spots. As Friday’s trade deadline approached, the Yankees got All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from Texas and star first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs.
Heaney was 6-7 with a 5.27 ERA in 18 starts for the Angels this year. He is 30-36 with a 4.57 ERA in eight seasons with Miami and Los Angeles — he posted his first big league win against the Yankees in 2015.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian said one major reason for the move was the development of Reid Detmers, who will make his major-league debut on Saturday against Oakland. Detmers was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft, threw six shutout innings and struck out nine in his only start in Triple-A on July 24.
“He has been outstanding at Double-A and pitched well in Triple-A. We felt like now’s the time and it was the right time to make the move as an organization,” Minasian said.
Heaney will join a rotation that includes ace Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon and Domingo Germán.
“Andrew has been here awhile and he’s been through some not-so-great times,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “I think watching him pitch, and I told him personally, I think he’s going to be better left-handed arms in the league. I’m really eager for him to have success.”
The 25-year-old Junk was 4-1 with a 1.78 ERA at Double-A Somerset. The 24-year-old Peguero was a combined 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 21 relief appearances for High-A Hudson Valley and Somerset.
Splash! Giants land Bryant from Cubs just before deadline
SAN FRANCISCO — The first-place San Francisco Giants made a big splash just before the trade deadline Friday, getting third baseman Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers.
Chicago received right-hander Caleb Kilian and outfielder Alexander Canario.
The 29-year-old Bryant, who can become a free agent after this season, was one of the top position players available on the market as the disappointing Cubs sold off several stars. He is batting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs.
The versatile Bryant, a four-time All-Star, was the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP, when he helped the Cubs win the World Series to end a 108-year championship drought.
The surprising Giants began the day with a three-game lead in the NL West over their biggest rivals, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Phillies acquire Gibson, Kennedy from Rangers
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy, bolstering their staff in a deadline trade Friday in which they got the Texas Rangers’ top starter and closer in exchange for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects.
Texas also sent pitching prospect Hans Crouse, a second-round draft pick four years ago, and cash to the Phillies. Howard (0-2, 5.72 ERA), who was Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2017, is going to Texas with right-handers Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessne.
Gibson (6-3, 2.87 ERA) was a first-time All-Star this season, but the 33-year-old right-hander lost his last three starts for Texas. Kennedy had 16 saves in 17 opportunities for the last-place Rangers, and the 36-year-old right-hander hasn’t issued a walk in his last 11 appearances, a span of 45 batters dating to June 4.
Philadelphia went into Friday night’s game at Pittsburgh with a 51-51 record. The Phillies were second in the NL East, 3½ games behind the New York Mets.
AL East-leading Red Sox acquire Robles and Davis in trades
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Hansel Robles from Minnesota and left-hander Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in a pair of trades Friday.
Boston sent infielder-outfielder Michael Chavis to the Pirates and minor league right-hander Alex Scherff to the Twins.
Robles made 45 appearances for the Twins this season, going 3-4 with 10 saves and a 4.91 ERA. He has appeared in 358 major league games overall.
Davis has made 65 relief appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies (2018-20) and Pirates (2020-21), posting a 5.65 ERA. The left-hander has appeared in 10 games with Pittsburgh and 13 in the minors this year.
Chavis hit .190 with two home runs and six RBIs in 31 games for the Red Sox this season.
Scherff has spent time this season with Double-A Portland and High-A Greenville, going 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA.
The Red Sox were relatively quiet before Friday’s trade deadline compared to the other playoff contenders in the AL East.
Second-place Tampa Bay picked up veteran slugger Nelson Cruz and outfielder Jordan Luplow, while the New York Yankees added left-handed hitters Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo to help balance a right-handed dominated lineup. Toronto added closer Brad Hand on Thursday and starting pitcher José Berríos on Friday.
Twins trade 2-time All-Star pitcher José Berríos to Toronto
The playoff-chasing Toronto Blue Jays won the pursuit for All-Star pitcher José Berríos, acquiring the Minnesota right-hander for two minor leaguers on Friday.
The Twins got infielder/outfielder Austin Martin and righty Simeon Woods Richardson for their top pitcher. The deal was made shortly before the 4 p.m. EDT trade deadline.
Berríos was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season, and attracted interest from several contenders.
Toronto began the day at 51-48, in the fifth spot chasing two AL wild-card slots.
The 27-year-old Berríos was Minnesota’s unquestioned ace, a two-time All-Star who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game and remains under team control through the 2022 season.
Berríos struck out 126 in 121.2 innings this season and held opponents to a .213 batting average. He was 55-43 with a 4.08 ERA in six season with Minnesota.
White Sox get closer Kimbrel from Cubs for Madrigal, Heuer
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox acquired closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs on Friday, a move that should give the AL Central leaders a fearsome bullpen for their playoff push.
The White Sox already had one of baseball’s best closers in All-Star Liam Hendriks. Now the South Siders add Kimbrel, who has a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves in 25 opportunities for the Cubs this season and leads NL relievers in strikeout rate and opponents’ batting average.
Kimbrel ranks ninth in history with 371 saves in his 12 years in the majors.
The White Sox paid quite a price to get him: They sent second baseman Nick Madrigal, a budding star who is out for the season with a torn right hamstring, to the Cubs along with right-handed reliever Codi Heuer.
“We viewed Craig as the premier relief pitcher available at this trade deadline, and so we knew the cost would be steep in terms of parting with young talent,” White sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. “But we recognize the special opportunity that currently exists and our team, our clubhouse and our fans deserve to know we will do everything we can to reach the postseason and win meaningful games in October.”
The White Sox entered Friday with an eight-game lead over division rival Cleveland. The Cubs are fourth in the NL Central and entering a rebuild.
Madrigal, 24, and Heuer, 25, are both second-year players. Madrigal, the fourth overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, batted .305 with a .354 on-base percentage in 54 games this season. Heuer is 4-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 40 appearances in 2021.
The White Sox had already addressed the loss of Madrigal by acquiring slugging second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.
Cardinals get veteran lefty Jon Lester from rebuilding Nats
ST. LOUIS — The Washington Nationals completed their final trade of a dizzying sell-off, sending veteran left-hander Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals at Friday’s deadline.
Lester becomes the second experienced lefty to join St. Louis, which also acquired J.A Happ from the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
The Nationals have entered a full rebuild less than two years after winning the World Series, also trading away Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Brad Hand, Daniel Hudson, Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison in a 24-hour span.
The 37-year-old Lester was 3-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 16 starts during his first season with Washington. He has won three World Series titles in his 16-year career: two with Boston and one with the Chicago Cubs.
The Cardinals entered Friday at .500 and trailing first-place Milwaukee by 9½ games in the NL Central. St. Louis was 7½ games behind in the NL wild-card race.
Washington acquired speedy 25-year-old outfielder Lane Thomas from St. Louis. Thomas hit .104 in 32 games for the Cardinals this season.
Brewers add relievers Norris and Curtiss in trades
MILWAUKEE — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made two more moves Friday to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring relievers John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers.
Milwaukee sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami and minor league pitcher Reese Olson to Detroit. Both moves were completed Friday, two days after the Brewers added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Curtiss, 28, is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games for Miami. The right-hander has made three starts and 35 relief appearances. He has struck out 40 and walked nine in 40 innings.
The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but he’s pitched much better lately. He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings.
Norris has struck out 40 batters in 36.2 innings. Left-handed hitters are batting just .200 against him.
Olson, 22, was 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts this season for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Brewers’ Class A affiliate in Appleton. The 2008 13th-round draft pick has struck out 79 batters over 69 innings.
Henry, 24, has batted .297 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 49 games this season while splitting time between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. The Brewers drafted him in the sixth round in 2016.
The Brewers head into a weekend series at Atlanta with a seven-game lead in their division.
Braves reload for chase in mediocre NL East with 4 trades
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves’ flurry of trade-deadline moves on Friday highlighted how fortunate they are to be in the NL East, where any team close to .500 is still relevant.
Though the Braves entered the day one game under .500, they were only four games behind the first-place New York Mets. Emboldened by the standings, general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired outfielders Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario and reliever Richard Rodriguez in an attempt to position Atlanta for a run at its fourth consecutive division title.
The moves were notable for a team that has not been above .500 all season.
“There’s no doubt we’ve had our challenges,” Anthopoulos said. “The one thing that’s fortunate for us is we’re playing in the NL East in 2021. We’re all in it.”
The Mets, second-place Phillies and Braves are still in the race. The Nationals and Marlins bowed out, moving veterans for prospects at the trade deadline.
Mets get Báez, Williams from Cubs for outfield prospect
NEW YORK — The New York Mets acquired flashy shortstop Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Báez, a two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner, gives the NL East leaders an immediate fill-in for injured buddy Francisco Lindor at shortstop. Lindor is sidelined with a strained oblique and isn’t expected back until at least mid-to-late August.
Báez, who can become a free agent after the season, is batting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. He has a .775 OPS and 13 stolen bases in 16 tries, but also leads the National League with 131 strikeouts. He has made 18 errors in 88 games.
When Lindor returns, Báez could move to second base or third.
Williams also is a significant part of the deal for the Mets, who were eager to reinforce a thin starting rotation depleted by injuries. The right-hander is 4-2 with a 5.06 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) this season, his first with the Cubs after spending his first five years in Pittsburgh.
The 29-year-old Williams is eligible for arbitration after this season and can become a free agent following the 2022 season.
The Mets also received cash as part of the deal.
