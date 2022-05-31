Xcel gymnasts bring home regional medals

The Genesis Gymnastics Xcel teams brought home several medals from the Region One Championships May 6-8 at Charter Oak Gymnastics in Ontario.
In Xcel Diamond, Isabella Elliott brought home gold in the all-around Jr. A division with a score of 37.80, also taking gold on vault (9.50), second on floor (9.575, tied), fifth on bars (9.475) and seventh on beam (9.250).
Diamond Jr. A teammate Presley Medlin finished sixth in the all-around with a score of 36.75, placing second on bars (9.550, tied) and ninth on beam (9.20) and floor (9.425). She was also 15th on vault.
In Xcel Platinum, Jenna Carlsen brought home the silver medal in the Jr. B all-around with a score of 37.575, third on bars (9.50) and beam (9.325), fourth on vault (9.250) and sixth on floor (9.575).
Platinum team member Lily Cain took eighth in the Jr. C all-around with a 36.825, placing fifth on bars (9.275) and beam (9.350), 14th on vault and 16th on floor.
In Xcel Gold division, Alyssa Bacelis Rivera also brought home a silver medal in the Sr. J all-around with a score of 37.90, placing third on vault (9.375), fourth on bars (9.70), seventh on beam (9.30) and 10th on floor (9.525).
Also in the Sr. J division, Kimberly Hernandez finished sixth in the all-around with a score of 37.55, placing sixth on vault (9.150, tied) and beam (9.350) and tying for 11th on bars and 12th on floor.
Gold team member Bristol Keesee finished fifth in the Jr. A all-around with a 37.725, earning gold on bars (9.525) and floor (37.725), eighth on beam (9.250) and 10th on vault (9.250).
In the Gold Jr. C division, Mishele Haney brought home 10th in the all-around with a 37.175, placing fourth on bars (9.550) and floor (9.60), sixth on vault (9.525) and 19th on beam.
In the Sr. F division, Virginia Chesnutt finished fifth in the all-around with a 36.975, earning silver on bars (9.750), seventh on vault (9.00), 10th on floor (9.475) and 14th on beam.
Malia San Nicolas took eighth on vault (9.175) in division Ch E, while Emeree Edoho finished seventh on bars (9.675) and eighth on beam (9.200) in division Sr. B, and Lucy Parkerspight placed fifth on vault (9.50) in division Ch G.
In the Xcel Silver division, Allison Wells scored a 37.925 for a fifth-place Jr. G all-around finish, taking gold on vault (9.725) and seventh on floor (9.525).
In Jr. C, Reagan Briggs took fifth in the all-around with a score of 37.525, earning gold on the floor (9.60) and silver on both bars (9.625, tied) and vault (9.625).
Sophia Valdivia was 10th in the Jr. G all-around with a score of 37.40, placing sixth on vault (9.50) and ninth on floor (9.425).
In the Silver Jr. D division, Lauralai Burke tied for eighth on the beam (9.325).
