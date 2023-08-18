X-Country Series concludes

PALMDALE — The sixth and final race of the High Desert Runners’ Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series on Thursday produced the fastest time of the series at Pelona Vista Park.
Lancaster High junior Issaiah McCorvey won the race with a time of 16 minutes and 59 seconds.
McCorvey beat his own time of 17:26.2 when he won the third race in the series on July 27. It was his first time running in the Summer Series.
The previous fastest time was 17:22.3 by Brent Roetcisoender, who won the fourth race in the series, as well as the second race (18:35.3), but missed the finale because he has left for his second year at George Fox University in Oregon.
“I feel really good,” McCorvey said. “I didn’t run in the morning today, so I felt fresh. Fresh and good. Sub 17. I’m just looking forward to league now. It’s coming up, really soon. We have eight league meets, really looking forward. I really want to go undefeated. It should be good though. My team is looking strong. We’ll see. We’re trying to go take down Quartz Hill, but who knows.”
McCorvey finished third overall at the Golden League Finals during the cross country season, with a time of 16:01.61.
McCorvey said he couldn’t run in the Lancaster practice on Thursday.
“It’s really fun coming out here every week,” McCorvey said. “It’s nice. I liked the relay a lot last week. It was fun. We got third. It was good.”
McCorvey, along with Brett Smithley and Tatiana Valdez, finished third in the co-ed relay last week in the series with a time of 19:08.9.
Their team finished behind the second-place team of Roetcisoender, Ervin Velasquez and Kimberly Nieto, who has a time of 18:59.1. A Quartz Hill High team of seniors Daniel Zavala and Hector Hebmann and recent graduate Brianne Smith won the co-ed relay last week with a time of 17:14.4.
Velasquez, 30, finished second overall on Thursday in the series finale with a time of 17:09.1. He also finished third in the series in his age bracket.
“I felt good,” he said. “I saw Issaiah today. I was talking to him before the race. We were just going to go by feel today and he took off and ran a 5:20 first mile and I was like “OK. I’ve got to hang on with this guy.’ So I tried hanging on and he’s a really good runner. Lancaster High School has a really good athlete coming up. I want to see what he has for this upcoming cross country season. Very talented kid.”
Velasquez is a 2011 Rosamond High graduate.
“It was really good to see Rosamond High School out here too today,” Velasquez said. “It was such a good feeling to have Rosamond High School come out and see the new generation. It just made me want to run faster today, because you know what, let’s see what I have in the tank. It was a fun race.
“Try to keep up with these 16-year-olds. That’s what makes it so much fun. You have 85-year-olds and then you’ve got 16-year-olds who are like super athletes. Everyone is running as one. That’s what makes it fun.”
It was the first time since 2019 that the entire series was run, including the co-ed relay, and awards were given out after the final race was completed. The race was not held in 2020 or 2021 and an abbreviated four-race series was held last year.
Awards were given after the race for the top three in points in eight different age groups for the entire series for both male and female. Runners had to compete in the finale to receive an award and the points were doubled for the finale.
In the male 13 and under division, Cameron Piolatto was first with 87 points, followed by Oliver Frutos (82) and Daniel Bowes (59).
Sebastian Garcia, 16, won the male 14 to 18 division with 73 points, Daniel Hawara (67) was second and Jayden Saenz (64) was third in one of the deeps divisions.
Andre Tovar, 21, won the 19-29 male bracket with 68 points, Brandon Bolanos, 28, was second with 53 points and Bryant Lozada, 27, was third.
Nico Colin, 37, won the 30-39 male division with 71 points, Martin Contreras was second with 65 points and Ervin Velasquez was third with 63 points.
Ben Silverman, 44, won the 40-49 male bracket with 69 points, Barry Givens was second with 54 points and Chris Bower and Anthony Bailey tied for third.
Gerardo Vega, 50, won the 50-59 age division for males with 90 points, David Flores was second with 77 points and Kelly Jones was third with 71 points.
Dale Lister won the 60-69 male division with 82 points, Mark Hershey was second with 61 points and Adam Conaway finished third with 55 points.
Frank Vasquez, 75, won the 70-plus male division with 90 points.
In the female 13 and under division, Laila Christ, 13, finished first with 87 points, Julia Billingsley, 11, was second with 64 points and Selah Billingsley, 9, was third with 55 points.
Daizy Duncan, 17, won the 14-18 female division with 76 points, Allison Wong, 14, was second with 60 points and Tiffany Hernandez, 16, was third with 56 points.
Rea DeSantis, 27, won the 19-29 female bracket with 58 points and Itzel Cuevas was second with 42 points.
Erica Garcia won the 30-39 female division with 80 points, Emily Frutos was second with 77 points and Megan Derrig was third with 73 points.
Leticia Espitia finished first overall in the 40-49 female bracket with 77 points, Zoila Pineda was second with 72 points and Ligney Valenzuela was third with 63 points.
Leticia Hernandez won the 50-59 age division for females with 76 points, Daphne Wong was second with 59 points and Blanca Flores finished third with 56 points.
Krystal Simpson won the 60-69 female age division with 80 points.
Race co-founder Jeanette Wells, 85, won the 70-plus age division for females with 84 points.
“Good last final race,” Velasquez said. “We’ll be back next year. It will be better. We just keep improving. Definitely looking forward to next year.
“James, the director, did a great job this year. All the volunteers, who volunteer their time, perfect. Grateful for them. The whole AV coming out.”
Race director James Mitchell said the dates for next year’s series should be released around Memorial Day.
More than 300 different runners participated in the series this year.
Zachary Wupperfeld, 9, won the kid’s race against two other runners. It was the first time Zachary has run the race.
“It feels good,” Zachary said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.