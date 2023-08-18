 Skip to main content
High Desert Runners’ AV Summer Cross Country Series | Finale

X-Country Series concludes

McCorvey wins last race, top runners awarded

PALMDALE — The sixth and final race of the High Desert Runners’ Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series on Thursday produced the fastest time of the series at Pelona Vista Park.

Lancaster High junior Issaiah McCorvey won the race with a time of 16 minutes and 59 seconds.

