Wyndham Championship Golf

Associated Press

Brandon Wu chips to the ninth hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday. Wu is tied with Sungjae Im for first place.

 Chuck Burton

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The largest cut since the PGA Tour went to top 65 and ties, followed by two delays for storms in the area, kept the Wyndham Championship from finishing the third round Saturday and set up a long final day of the regular season.

Brandon Wu holed out from 147 yards on the par-4 11th hole for an eagle, giving him a share of the lead with Sungjae Im at 12-under par. They were through 11 holes. John Huh and Joohyung “Tom” Kim were one shot behind.

