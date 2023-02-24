Washington State UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Londynn Jones (3) defends against Washington State guard Johanna Teder (21) during the first half, Thursday, in Los Angeles. Washington State won 62-55.

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Bella Murekatete had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Tara Wallack made a key 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds left and Washington State beat No. 17 UCLA 62-55 on Thursday night for its first-ever win at Pauley Pavilion.

Washington State entered 0-34 against the Bruins in Los Angeles — with just 10 wins in 80 overall games. The Cougars (19-9, 9-8 Pac-12) need to win at USC on Saturday to post back-to-back winning seasons in Pac-12 play for the first time in program history.

