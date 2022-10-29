World Series Phillies Astros Baseball

Astros third base coach Gary Pettis and coach Dan Firova meet before Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Houston. Pettis is back coaching after dealing with illness.

HOUSTON — Gary Pettis was back coaching third base for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series after missing the entire American League Championship Series because of illness.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said before Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies that Pettis was doing very well and had been cleared by the team doctor to return to the field.

