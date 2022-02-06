Wrestling GL champs crowned

QUARTZ HILL — It was almost two years since the Golden League crowned individual wrestling champions.
The Jack James Golden League Championships were canceled last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 27 league champions were crowned Saturday at Quartz Hill High School, which hosted both the Jack James Boys Championships and the Girls Championships.
Two wrestlers were able to win a second Golden League title: Highland senior Bobby Estrada was the lone male wrestler and Palmdale junior Ayanna Powers was the lone female to win a second league title.
Estrada won the 126-pound weight class with a first-period pin of Quartz Hill freshman Dylan Kendell in the championship match.
“I’ve got my sights set on something a little higher,” Estrada said. “I’m focusing on State right now. We have that little stretch coming up, every weekend this month is wrestling. It’s only getting harder and harder every weekend, so I have to keep on chipping away. The ultimate goal is just to move on. Next week, hopefully win a CIF championship. Move on to the next week and the Masters. Masters you have to place in the top nine, but it’s not going to be any cakewalk. The top 15 of the 30 guys in state are in the Southern Section, so it’s a state tournament in itself.
“But I just have to remember, I can’t make things bigger than they are. I just have to keep moving forward.”
Estrada won the 113-pound weight class as a sophomore and finished second in his weight his freshman year.
Estrada said he was able to regroup last season.
“I feel that everything happens for a reason,” Estrada said. “I feel that I needed the year off. I’ve been wrestling since I was seven, so I was feeling a little burnt out. I needed a little bit of time to recuperate and find my love for the sport again. Doing it for so long, it becomes bittersweet.
“I learned there’s no growth without hardship. Everything you want or aspire to have, you have to earn. You have to go out there and get it. I aspire to be a better person every day and I feel that going in the room and training with college guys and alumni, training with the best the Valley has to offer, I found the best version of myself. I continue to aspire and continue to strive to be the best version of myself.”
Highland coach Tim DeVestern said Estrada has been mentally prepared to compete.
“His mindset. I tell him everyday he’s the best, he’s going to be the best and no one is going to beat you,” DeVestern said. “If you have that inspiration around you and that manifestation, it will keep it going. It puts a belief in yourself and around you. Words do mean a lot. My motto is this is all mental. Wrestling is at least 80 percent mental and 20 percent is what you actually put out on the mat. You know if you are going to win or lose before the match starts. It’s how you feel. It’s all a mental game in my opinion.
“His mental game has him prepared. He’s been wrestling since he was young and that’s another huge part of it as well.”
Powers won the 160-pound weight class, scoring a first-period pin over Knight junior Jaqueline Topete in the championship match.
“It means a lot, especially coming back from COVID, to have a chance to redo it, because I missed my sophomore year,” Powers said. “Hopefully I can do it again my senior year. It’s very frustrating having that lost year, because I missed a year to get better. I missed a year to develop. It’s lost time I can’t get back really.
“It’s been a lot better than COVID year, because COVID year we were able to practice, but not too much and got shut down. I was able to develop a lot this year. I feel a lot better about my wrestling.”
Powers won the 150-pound weight class her freshman year and hopes to do better at CIF this postseason.
“It means a lot, especially representing my team and my school, because we’re usually the underdogs, so it feels good to go there and represent and try to get a title,” Powers said of competing at CIF. “I’m expecting of myself to not give up, especially to wrestle my hardest, to make my coach so proud and my teammates proud.”
The top four boys qualify for the CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Prelims on Feb. 11 at Shadow Hills High School, while the top four girls qualify for the CIF-Southern Section Eastern Division Prelims at Corona High School on Feb. 11.
The remaining 13 boys weigh classes crowned first-time league champions, as did the other 12 girls weight classes.
There was one more wrestler trying to win a second Golden League title, but Quartz Hill junior Abena Adu was pinned by Highland senior Cierra Abrego in the girls 170-pound championship match. Adu won the 189-pound weight class her freshman year.
Abrego, a third-year varsity wrestler, missed the Golden League finals her sophomore year due to a cracked collarbone.
“It feels really good. It feels like my hard work has paid off, because every day I try to maintain my weight,” Abrego said. “In this tournament, I had to cut 11 pounds for this, so I knew I wasn’t going to cut all those pounds just to lose.”
Abrego said her goal is to win a CIF title.
“To be able to ring the bell in our wrestling room, because that bell symbolizes that you are one of the best,” Abrego said.
Lancaster sophomore Noah Halstead pinned Highland senior Reid Delesderner in the championship match at 113 pounds.
“It feels amazing,” Halstead said. “It’s the greatest feeling you could have. I just put more work in. It’s all about the mindset.”
Lancaster junior Edvin Obregon pinned Quartz Hill junior Steven Valencia in the 120-pound championship match.
Quartz Hill junior Andre Shahbazyan pinned Knight sophomore Angel Aguilar in the championship match at 132 pounds.
Lancaster junior Heric Obregon pinned Highland junior Jordan Zavala in the 138-pound championship match.
Lancaster junior Ethan Boos defeated Quartz Hill senior Robert Macias 6-4 in the 145-pound championship match.
Quartz Hill sophomore Evan Sepanlou defeated Knight senior Jesse Lucas 15-5 in the championship match at 152 pounds.
Palmdale senior Jacob Mort pinned Highland sophomore Manu Wesson in the 160 championship match.
Eastside senior Quincy Johnson defeated Littlerock senior Saul Lopez 12-4 in the 170 pound championship.
“It feels good. It actually feels great,” Johnson said. “Everything my coach showed me, him sweating, getting black eyes and everything, pushed me more further, because he said I have potential talent. I didn’t believe it at first, until now.”
Johnson started wrestling this year, wanting to try something new his senior year.
“I didn’t want to be lazy,” Johnson said. “I just wanted to try something new and my coach asked me, could I come out and do wrestling. It seemed pretty interesting at first when I tried it. It’s my senior year, I wanted to try something new.”
Littlerock senior William Mejia pinned Highland junior Charles Berkeley in the title match at 182 pounds.
Lancaster senior Nickolie Halstead pinned Highland sophomore Casper Wickes in the 195 pound championship match.
Palmdale senior Cristian Vazquez defeated Knight junior Thomas Pena 3-1 in the 220 title match.
Quartz Hill junior Matt Caram pinned Highland junior Sonny Venegas in the heavyweight championship match.
Eastside sophomore Herberth Zelaya won the 106-pound weight class unopposed.
Highland and Quartz Hill tied for first in the team points, both finishing with 179 total points, extending the controversy over the Golden League title.
The two teams did not face off for a dual meet during the regular-season finale, because Quartz Hill had a COVID issue.
Highland finished 6-0 during the regular season and Quartz Hill finished 5-0. The Royals were unable to compete against Littlerock because of the Lobos’ COVID issues.
A vote by Golden League wrestling coaches to decide the issue was split 4-4 and Quartz Hill athletic director Aaron Kavanagh said Golden League principals will vote on the matter.
“I’m really proud of them,” Quartz Hill coach Ron Coleman said. “They’re like a super young bunch of kids. They surprise us at every turn. We didn’t know where we were going to end up at the beginning of this year. I think we just keep proving everybody, don’t ever think that Quartz Hill is down.”
The Lancaster boys finished not far behind Quartz Hill and Highland on Saturday, finishing with 175 pounds and five Golden League champions.
Eastside was fourth and had two individual champions, as did seventh-place Palmdale.
The Palmdale girls finished first overall with 91 points, two champions and four wrestlers that finished second in their weight class.
Eastside finished second with 68 points, a match-high three champions, and one runner-up.
Highland (3rd), Knight (4th), Quartz Hill (5th) and Lancaster (6th) all had two league champions apiece.
Highland freshman Janell Velasquez defeated Littlerock senior Devine Ariga 2-0 in the 111-pound championship match.
Lancaster sophomore Dayli Salgado won at 116 pounds, when Palmdale senior Lauryn Kell injury defauled in the championship match.
Knight junior Breanna Birkmeyer pinned Palmdale senior Karina Garcia in the 121 title match.
Quartz Hill junior Kieran Valencia pinned Palmdale senior Amber Acosta in the championship match at 131 pounds.
Knight senior Itzia Rubio pinned Eastside sophomore Juliana Carreon in the 137 title match.
Eastside freshman Nayeli Tostado Montes pinned Palmdale sophomore Reyna Lopez in the championship match at 143 pounds.
Five girls won a Golden League title unopposed in their weight class.
Eastside freshman Katherine Galindo won at 101 pounds, Eastside junior Stephanie Galindo was at 106 pounds, Lancaster senior Jennifer Barba won at 126 pounds, Quartz Hill junior Davina Balemagna won at 189 and Palmdale junior Naima Sirri was the 235 championship.
