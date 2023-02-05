Wrestling champions crowned

LANCASTER — The only thing that stopped Palmdale senior Ayanna Powers and Knight senior Breanna Birkmeyer from winning their fourth Golden League wrestling titles was COVID.
There was no Golden League Girls Championship their sophomore year in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.
Powers and Birkmeyer both won their third league title on Saturday night at the Golden League Girls Championship at Antelope Valley High School, while four more female wrestlers won a second league title. A total of 13 female wrestlers won a title.
Four male wrestlers won a second Golden League title at the Jack James Golden League Championships, with 14 wrestlers winning a league title.
“It feels amazing,” said Powers. “When I was a freshman, I never would have thought I could do that ever in my life. Especially last year, I never thought I could be as good as I am. It’s so amazing to have that.
“No. 1, I always say to me wrestling is 80 percent mental. You know if you’re going to win before you step on that mat. Another key is consistency. You have to be consistent, especially at practice and everything that you do is going to require some sacrifices, for sure. But the No. 1 thing, you have to have the love for it. You have to have the love for it. If you don’t have the love then why are you doing it?”
Powers won on a first-period pin against Quartz Hill freshman Juliana Farnetti.
“That was amazing. I did not think I was going to go in and get a pin in the first period,” Powers said. “I’m so proud of myself for that. I really do owe it to God and my coaches, of course.”
Powers placed fourth at CIF last year at 160 pounds.
“I always say I want to place higher, at least place higher than I did last year or pass out trying,” Powers said.
Birkmeyer won a 6-2 decision against Lancaster junior Dayli Salgado at 116 pounds. It was the only championship match featuring two wrestlers who won their weight class last year. Birkmeyer won at 121 pounds last year and Salgado won at 116.
“It’s a really good feeling, because I feel like I’ve accomplished so much in a little bit of time, versus some people that were in longer,” Birkmeyer said. “I think it could have made me probably more fit. I think I did honestly fine though without the year, since the next year when I came back I went to Masters, which is after CIF.”
The match was tied 2-2 in the second period, when Birkmeyer suffered a bloody nose, but Birkmeyer returned and scored a reversal in the second period to take the lead.
“I feel good,” Birkmeyer said. “I just lost a lot of weight, so I’m low energy. It was good. She fought hard. I definitely think I could do better if I was actually in the right health, because I’m like 10 pounds lighter than she was.
“The key is to keep fighting, even if you’re tired. Just do whatever you can. I just had to focus on the match and keeping my breath. The whole focus was just trying to fight through it, that I had a little bit more time and pain is temporary.”
Lancaster junior Noah Halstead (120 pounds), Lancaster senior Edvin Obregon (126), Lancaster senior Heric Obregon (138) and Quartz Hill junior Evan Sepanlou (152) each won their second consecutive league title.
Halstead was leading Eastside junior Gustavo Pulido 5-0 when he scored a second-period pin.
“Very awesome,” said Halstead, who won at 113 as a sophomore. “I knew my preparation was good. I thought I worked harder than him.
“Hopefully next year I can win more. The feeling of winning is the best feeling you can get.”
Edvin Obregon jumped out to a quick lead against Quartz Hill sophomore Dylan Kendall and pulled away for a 20-5 victory.
“It feels very nice,” Edvin Obregon said. “It feels very good after all this, beating Quartz Hill a second time. Teching their guy in the finals feels very nice to accomplish for our team.
“It means a lot. It means that I’ve stayed on top these past two years, on top of the league, on top of my weight class.”
Heric Obregon scored a pin against Highland senior Uriah Ross just before the first-period buzzer.
“Winning the league title feels super good,” Heric Obregon said. “I get to do it for my school and leave a little legacy behind for myself. The goal is always State. The goal is always CIF, Masters, always taking the next step. It feels good. That actually means a lot, because when I was a freshman and my season ended, I remember I set a little goal for myself. I said I’m going to be the league champion and I started working hard at it. Unfortunately for COVID, it couldn’t be three times, but I’m glad the next time I got to compete I won it.
“I feel like the match went good, but I didn’t drink a lot of water tonight at the tournament. I just slept a lot. I really felt exhausted during the match. My muscles weren’t too good. I think that’s what threw me off, just being in the center and everybody looking at you. That can kind of throw you off. That was very satisfying, especially in front of my parents.”
Sepanlou took a quick lead against Palmdale senior Andrew Bautista and pulled away for a 20-5 victory.
“It feels pretty good,” Sepanlou said. “Less focused on this than what comes next I guess.”
Sepanlou finished second in his weight class at the CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Finals last year.
“I feel like everything is kind of tallied up until that point and we’re pushing towards an appearance at State,” Sepanlou said. “It has helped motivate me, because I look back at those matches and I feel like I could have won them and I could have done better.”
Eastside senior Stephanie Galindo-Hernandez (106), Quartz Hill senior Kieran Valencia (131) and Palmdale senior Naima Sirri (189) each won a second consecutive league title. Quartz Hill senior Abena Adu won the 170-pound weight class unopposed, after winning the 189-pound weight class her freshman year.
Stephanie Galindo-Hernandez defeated Lancaster senior Alessandra Scipione 5-3 in the championship match.
Valencia defeated Highland freshman Evalina Chavez 5-2 in the championship match.
Sirri scored a first-period pin against Eastside junior Emily Rodriguez in the title match.
Two female wrestlers were denied the chance to win a second-straight title, losing in the championship match.
Lancaster freshman Alyahh Bravo defeated Eastside sophomore Katherine Galindo-Hernandez 8-4 in the 101-pound championship match. Katherine Galindo-Hernandez won the weight class as a freshman.
Knight freshman Gemma Guzman defeated Highland sophomore Janell Velasquez 3-2 in the 111-pound title match, scoring an escape in the third period to break a tie. Velasquez won the weight class her freshman year.
Two male wrestlers were denied the chance to win a second-straight title, losing in the championship match.
Highland senior Jordan Zavala defeated Lancaster senior Ethan Boos 7-2 in the 145-pound championship match. Boos was the defending champion in the weight class.
Highland junior Sultan Jasem defeated Quartz Hill senior Matt Caram 10-4 in the heavyweight championship match. Caram won the weight class as a junior.
There were eight more first-time boys champions and five more female first-time Golden League champions.
Quartz Hill freshman Brayden Beckinger defeated Eastside junior Damien Contreras in overtime at 106 pounds with a reversal, after Contreras initially took the lead with an escape.
Highland sophomore Jamie Serrato scored a 15-0 decision against Lancaster freshman Aries Corona in the 113-pound championship match.
Littlerock senior Omar Ornelas defeated Quartz Hill senior Peyton McCanna 3-1 in the 132-pound championship match.
Littlerock senior Saul Lopez scored a first-period pin in the 160-pound championship match against Highland senior Matthew Coello.
Littlerock senior William Meija had a first-period pin against Lancaster senior Christian Tucker-Martin in the 170-pound title match.
Lancaster senior Angel Correa scored a second-period pin against Antelope Valley junior Jaiden Liley in the 182 title match.
Quartz Hill senior Franky Rosado had a third-period pin against Eastside sophomore Jose Lopez in the 195-pound championship match.
Quartz Hill sophomore Jayden Baer had a second-period pin against Highland senior Sonny Venegas in the 220 title match.
Highland sophomore Miriam Guadamuz scored a first-period pin against Quartz Hill junior Abigail Prewitt in the 121-championship match.
Highland’s Esmerelda Garcia had a first-period pin the 126-pound championship match against Palmdale’s Natally Morales.
Highland’s Naomi Fernandez had a first-period pin in the 137 championship match against Antelope Valley junior Keylin Borjas.
Quartz Hill sophomore Giselle Mendez had a first-period pin against Knight junior Jaqueline Topete in the 143-pound championship match.
Knight senior Ivana Romero was the only wrestler at 235 pounds.
The 160-pound female weight class was vacant.
The team scores for the Golden League Championships were not tabulated the day of the event. Lancaster went undefeated during the regular season to win its first Golden League championship.
The top four in each boys weight class qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Coastal Division Prelims at Westminster High School on Friday. The top five placers at the Coastal Division Finals on Saturday advance to the Masters Meet, at Palm Springs High School on Feb. 17.
The top four girls in each weight class qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Eastern Division Prelims at Shadow Hills High School on Friday. The top eight in each weight class at the Eastern Division Finals on Saturday advance to the Masters Meet, at Palm Springs High School on Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.