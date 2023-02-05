 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Wrestling | Golden League Championships

Wrestling champions crowned

27 wrestlers win Golden League boys, girls titles

  • Updated
  • 0

LANCASTER — The only thing that stopped Palmdale senior Ayanna Powers and Knight senior Breanna Birkmeyer from winning their fourth Golden League wrestling titles was COVID.

There was no Golden League Girls Championship their sophomore year in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.