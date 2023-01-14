Chargers Broncos Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) holds his injured back against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, in Denver. Williams was ruled out, Friday, with a back fracture.

 

 Jack Dempsey

Mike Williams will miss the Los Angeles Chargers’ AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a lower back fracture.

The sixth-year wide receiver was downgraded to out on Friday after further rests. The Chargers said the X-ray on Sunday and an MRI on Monday both were negative but a rescan Friday morning showed a small transverse process fracture.

