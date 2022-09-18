INGLEWOOD — Drake London spent the past three seasons tearing up college defenses for USC, so football fans in his native Southern California weren’t surprised when the big receiver got off to a strong NFL start with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Los Angeles Rams fans in that SoCal contingent are hoping their Super Bowl champions can come up with ways to slow down London for just one week when the Falcons visit SoFi Stadium on Sunday for a meeting of teams hoping to avoid 0-2 starts.

