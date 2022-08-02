Rams Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson participates in drills at the team’s practice facility, Friday, in Irvine. Jefferson will have minor knee surgery today.

IRVINE — Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson needs knee surgery and could miss the defending Super Bowl champions’ regular-season opener.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Jefferson will have the “minor” knee surgery Tuesday. Jefferson will need at least a few weeks to recover, putting in doubt his status for the Rams’ opener against Buffalo on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.

