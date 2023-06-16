NCAA South Carolina Florida Baseball

Associated Press

Florida’s Jac Caglianone bats against South Carolina in an NCAA college baseball super regional game on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators start in the College World Series today.

 John Raoux

OMAHA, Neb. — The batting statistics for the eight College World Series teams suggest there will be home runs aplenty at Charles Schwab Field over the next 10 days.

Five of the top 10 home run-hitting squads are in Omaha, and so are individual national leaders Jac Caglianone of Florida and Wake Forest’s Brock Wilken.

