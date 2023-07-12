Soccer WWCup Haves vs Haves Not

Associated Press

In this 2020, file photo, Costa Rica forward Raquel Rodriguez, top, is knocked over by Canada defender Allysha Chapman during the first half of a match in Carson.

 

 Chris Carlson

As the Women’s World Cup approached, Jamaican players started to panic.

They were uncertain about training camps, accommodations and even pay heading into what for many would be the biggest tournament of their careers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.