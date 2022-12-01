World Axe-pectations

Three axe throwers with ties to Lancaster will be competing in this year’s World Axe Throwing Championship this weekend in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Lancaster residents Travis “TBone” Wilson and Tom “Budda” Nelson and former Lancaster resident Neil “Naked Burrito” Rust, who now lives in Westlake Village, are three of four Californians competing at Worlds.
All three of the men train at The Mighty Axe in Thousand Oaks.
Wilson and Nelson competed together at Worlds in the Duals event last year in Texas, while Nelson also competed in Hatchet.
This year, the duo is going solo.
Wilson is competing in both Hatchet and Big Axe for the first time at Worlds in his second trip to the event. He has a tough road to the championship with reigning Hatchet world champion Mike Philabaum and Big Axe world champion Mark Mirasol in the top half of the brackets with him.
“Goal is to win it all,” Wilson said. “My bracket is very tough. If I win the first two matches, I’ll have the current world champ in Hatchet. In Big Axe, if I win the first two there, I’ll be playing against last year’s world champ.
“Holy mackerel, you talk about having a rough road. I’m super looking forward to it, though.”
Wilson will be competing in Bracket 1 of Hatchet at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Bracket 1 of Big Axe at 4 p.m. on Saturday. ESPN will record the final day of competition on Sunday.
“If I could do fairly well and finish off, I think, top four, which I’d have to beat the world champs in both events, but if I do that, then on Sunday we’ll be on TV,” Wilson said.
Nelson has gone through some mechanical changes this year, which helped him qualify for his third straight Worlds.
“Halfway through the year, I changed my throw,” Nelson said. “So, I changed how I was throwing and I just wanted to concentrate on that for a little bit. And then I was just changing axe houses and everything. Standard (Hatchet) has a pro league and I was trying to get into that pro league and everything, so I was fully committed to the Standard Hatchet part.”
He said the changes to his throw have been going well.
“It’s going OK,” he said. “I made it to the big show, so it’s doing good. I’m hoping that I hit my peak where I need to be at the right time. It’s hit and miss. It’s how well you’re throwing that day, not how well you’re throwing that year.”
Going to a third-straight Worlds is exciting for Nelson, who said he also enjoys going to the event in different parts of the country. Last year’s event was in Texas.
“This is the whole reason why we do this thing,” he said. “This is my third time, so I keep trying to improve each time I go there. But, I’m really excited. The axe throwing is really about the community. I want to see all of our friends around the country.”
This will be Rust’s first time competing at the World Championship. He will be participating in both Hatchet and Duals.
“I qualified off the pro board,” Rust said of his Hatchet bid. “I finished top 30 in the world on the leaderboard and I did that for the past four seasons. That got me my bid.”
The Duals bid was a bit more surprising. Rust said he and friend Steven “All the Balls” Olazabal competed in a duals event in February and found out they earned a World bid from that competition.
“We finished high enough in that tournament that we actually got a bid for the Pacific Region,” Rust said. “I didn’t even realize I was in that one until probably just maybe a month ago. He called me and talked to me about it. … It was so long ago I didn’t realize it. A pleasant surprise.”
Rust has high hopes for his first World Championship.
“I want to see how far I can get,” he said. “I think I have a shot of going all the way. It’s definitely a possibility. That’s the dream.”
The top 16 in each event receive a cash reward. The big purse is in Hatchet where the winner will take home $6,000. Big Axe pays out $3,500 to the winner and the Duals winners get $4,000.
There are many other things to do at the event, as well. It opens with a meet and greet today and will have vendors and a Makers Market.
“Also, there’s the makers market and just the people in general,” Rust said. “They’re all kind of a bunch of friends now, so it’s just part of the fun.”
All three throwers couldn’t say enough about their axe house, The Mighty Axe, and how much fun they’re having with the sport.
“Anybody that wants to come try it, come try it,” Nelson said. “Come and throw with the pros. It’s very easy, very addictive. The reason why I’m where I’m at is because I can’t stop throwing. It takes a lot of work and you want to work at it, but when it’s just pure fun, it’s easy to work at. It’s not like practice, you just want to do it all the time.
“But I would encourage anybody to try it. It’s awesome. It’s addictive and anybody can do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.