Woods McIlroy Venture

Golfers Tiger Woods (second from left) and Rory McIlroy (second from right) join others in breaking ground for the future home of a new tech-infused golf league, Tuesday, on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Others from left, Palm Beach State College President Ava Parker, TMRW Sports founder and CEO Mike McCarley and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

 

 Wilfredo Lee

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy put the silver-plated shovels into a pile of dirt and left sizable divots.

With that, their high-tech golf league got a bit closer to launch.

