Masters Golf

Associated Press

Tiger Woods walks to the first green during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, in Augusta, Ga.

 

 Jae C. Hong

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods is back at the Masters, along with his slight limp. It is not every step, every minute. But it is there. And as much hardware as he has in his mended right leg, the limp figures to be with him for as long as he plays the sport he once dominated.

As for how long he keeps playing Augusta National? That’s a little harder to foresee.

