Notre Dame Miami Basketball

Associated Press

Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld (top) defends against Miami guard Ja'Leah Williams (bottom) during the first half, Thursday, in Coral Gables, Fla. The No. 5 Fighting Irish fought back to defeat Miami 66-63.

 Rhona Wise

No. 5 Notre Dame 66, Miami 63

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Maddy Westbeld scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and No. 5 Notre Dame rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off Miami 66-63 on Thursday night.

