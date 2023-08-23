Aces Wings Basketball

Associated Press

The Aces’ A’ja Wilson scored 53 points to tie a WNBA record for most points in a game in the Ace’s win on Tuesday.

 

 Tony Gutierrez

Aces 112, Dream 100

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A’ja Wilson scored 53 points to tie a WNBA record for the most points in a game and the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 112-100 on Tuesday night.

