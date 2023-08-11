Fever 91, Lynx 73
INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Erica Wheeler had 17 points and 10 assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx to snap a three-game skid.
Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana (8-22), which continues a four-game homestand on Sunday. Kristy Wallace added 13 points and NaLyssa Smith scored 12.
Rachel Banham made five 3s and scored 18 points for Minnesota (14-16). Jessica Shepard added 13 points, Diamond Miller had 11 and Kayla McBride scored 10. Napheesa Collier, averaging 21.9 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Indiana grabbed five offensive rebounds on one possession late in the first half before Mitchell sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 43-33. The Fever led 45-35 at halftime behind 14 points from Mitchell.
Indiana scored the opening six points of the second half for a 51-35 lead. The Fever scored six unanswered points to begin the fourth to make it 77-59.
Mercury 90, Sun 84
PHOENIX — Brittney Griner had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury set a WNBA record for points in a quarter with 45 in the first before holding off the short-handed Connecticut Sun down the stretch for a win.
Phoenix broke the record of 44 points in a quarter set earlier this season by New York to build a 21-point lead. But the Mercury only scored seven points in the second to have their lead trimmed to 52-48 at the break. The 38-point difference was the largest drop-off in points from one quarter to the next in WNBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut’s leading scorer, left with a back injury early in the first quarter and did not return.
Moriah Jefferson scored 17 points, and Diana Taurasi had 16 points and made four 3-pointers for Phoenix (9-20). Sophie Cunningham, who scored nine on three 3-pointers, reached 1,000 career points.
Rebecca Allen scored a season-high 24 points and Alyssa Thomas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Connecticut (21-8). Tiffany Hayes added 15 points.
Hayes made a 3-pointer to get Connecticut within 82-81 but Jefferson answered with a jumper from the free-throw line. After a Sun miss, Griner hit a baseline jumper to give Phoenix a five-point lead.
Following a Phoenix miss, Allen raced the other way for a fast-break layup to cut Connecticut’s deficit to 86-84 with 30.1 seconds left. But Jefferson found an opening in the lane and scored with 19.3 seconds left for a four-point lead. Connecticut turned it over on the inbounds play and Jefferson sealed it with two free throws.
Storm 68, Dream 67
SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd converted a three-point play with 13.1 seconds left and the Seattle Storm rallied past the Atlanta Dream.
Loyd finished with 19 points on 5-of-20 shooting for Seattle (8-21). Ezi Magbegor had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Sami Whitcomb had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Seattle, which trailed by as many as 16 points, opened the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run to get within 62-60.
Following Loyd’s go-ahead basket, Atlanta turned it over and Whitcomb made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to give Seattle a 68-64 lead. Rhyne Howard capped the scoring with a 3-pointer.
With losses by Atlanta and Minnesota, New York clinched a playoff spot for the third consecutive season. The Liberty became the second team to secure a playoff spot — with 12 games remaining in the regular season.
Howard scored 20 points and Allisha Gray added 17 points for Atlanta (15-14). Aari McDonald had 10 points off the bench.
Seattle announced Wednesday that forward Gabby Williams would be sidelined for at least a month with a stress fracture in her left foot.
