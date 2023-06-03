Mercury Sparks Basketball

Associated Press

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) shoots the ball against the Phoenix Mercury on May 19 in Los Angeles. Ogwumike and the Sparks defeated the Mercury 99-93 in overtime on Friday in Phoenix.

 

 Jeff Lewis

Sparks 99, Mercury 93, OT

PHOENIX — Lexie Brown scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-93 in overtime on Friday night.

