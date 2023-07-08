Mystics 96, Fever 88
WASHINGTON — Brittney Sykes scored 29 points and Ariel Atkins had her first double-double and the Washington Mystics defeated the Indiana Fever 96-88 on Friday night.
After the Fever pulled within 87-82 with less than two minutes to play, Sykes, who had four 3-pointers, made 3 of 4 free throws and Atkins was 4 of 4 to secure the win.
Atkins had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the short-handed Mystics (10-7), who only played eight players with four starters injured. Queen Egbo had three points in 15 minutes against her former team after being acquired on in a trade on Tuesday.
Lexie Hull had a career-high 20 points for the Fever (5-13), who lost their sixth-straight. Nalyssa Smith added 19 points, Kelsey Mitchell had 18 and Aliyah Boston 12. Amanda Zahui B., who changed teams in the trade, had four in four minutes.
Behind Hull’s 7-of-11 shooting, Indiana shot 55%, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range, but the Fever went 13 of 19 from the foul line while the Mystics were 32 of 37.
Indiana has given up an average of more than 90 points a game during its skid.
Indiana, led by Hull’s 4-for-4 shooting, shot 53.6% in the first half but the Mystics shot 57.6%, made two more 3-pointers and five more free throws and scored 17 points off nine Fever turnovers to lead 55-40. Indiana gave up four three-point plays.
Dream 82, Sky 68
CHICAGO — Allisha Gray scored 21 points, Cheyenne Parker had a double-double and the Atlanta Dream dominated the fourth quarter to pull away for an 82-68 win over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.
Atlanta, which has won four straight, opened the fourth quarter with a 59-58 lead and starting with a Gray 3-pointer, scored the first 13 points.
Rhyne Howard followed with a 3-point and Naz Hillmon had a three-point play. Chicago missed five shots before Courtney Williams made a free throw to end the drought at the 6:46 mark. Danielle Robinson quickly answered with a layup that made it 74-59.
The Sky had four more misses and a turnover before Kahleah Copper scored on a putback to make it 76-63 with 3:44 to play.
Chicago was outscored 23-10 in the fourth quarter, making 2 of 13 shots with three turnovers.
Howard had 17 points for the Dream (9-8) and Parker and Robinson 14 each.
Wings 80, Aces 78
DALLAS — Natasha Howard made two free throws with less than a second to play and the Dallas Wings handed the Las Vegas Aces just their second loss, pulling out an 80-78 win before a sell-out crowd on Friday night.
Getting the ball with 14.2 seconds remaining, the Wings grabbed three offensive rebounds after Satou Sabally missed the initial shot from the right wing.
Teaira McCowan had the first two rebounds but A’ja Wilson blocked her first shot and McCowan missed the second, but Howard was there for the rebound with 0.4 on the clock.
Las Vegas tried a lob under the basket after a timeout but the clock started before a player touched the ball. Given a second chance, the ball was inbounded to Jackie Young but she had to take a dribble and the clock ran out before her shot swished through and the Aces’ nine-game winning streak was over.
Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points for the Wings (9-9) and Howard and McCowan both had double-doubles. Howard had 16 points and 11 rebounds while McCowan had 14 and 12 for her third straight. Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Sabally 10 with five rebounds, five assists and five steals. The Dallas bench only had five points.
Wilson and Kelsey Plum both had 21 points for the Aces (16-2). Chelsea Gray added 14, Young 12 and Candace Parker 10. Only two reserves played for Las Vegas and neither scored.
Las Vegas led 40-39 at the half and surged to an 11-point lead as Dallas had turnover issues in the third quarter. But the Wings battled back in the game that featured 10 ties and 10 lead changes. McCowan’s putback with 6:30 to play tied the game at 71 and her layup at 5:01 made it 73-71.
Lynx 75, Mercury 64
MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier led a balanced attack with 12 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx defeated the struggling Phoenix Mercury 75-64 on Friday night.
Bridget Carleton had 11 points and Kayla McBride, Diamond Miller and Nikolina Milic each added 10 points for the Lynx and Dorka Juhasz had 10 rebounds.
The Lynx, who won their fifth straight, and are now 9-9 after opening the season with six-straight losses.
Phoenix (3-14), which has lost 9 of 10, were led by Michaela Onyenwere with 21 points and Brittney Griner with 12.
Minnesota, which won 90-83 in Phoenix on Saturday, led by as many 24 before Phoenix had a surge in the third quarter with a 23-18 scoring advantage.
The Mercury, who were without Diana Taurasi, shot just 38% and were outrebounded 38-30 and had 19 turnovers. Taurasi sat out to rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.