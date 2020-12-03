No. 6 Mississippi State 106, New Orleans 51
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Center Jessika Carter had 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and added 10 rebounds in No. 6 Mississippi State’s 106-51 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.
With a significant size advantage, the Bulldogs (2-0) outrebounded the Privateers (1-1) 51-16 and outscored them 72-12 in the paint.
JaMya Mingo-Young added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and had eight rebounds and five assists. Rickea Jackson scored 16 points, and Yemiyah Morris had 14.
Mississippi State led 25-9 in the first quarter and 57-28 at the half. The Bulldogs shot 63% and held the Privateers to 32%.
No. 12 Texas A&M 80,
Lamar 63
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — N’dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Aaliyah Wilson added 14 points and 10 boards, and No. 12 Texas A&M beat Lamar 80-63 on Wednesday.
Jones has reached double figures in both scoring and rebounding in every game this season. Jordan Nixon added eight points, a career-high 10 assists and three steals for Texas A&M (3-0).
The Aggies, who never trailed, scored the final seven first-half points and opened the third quarter with a 12-3 spurt to make it 50-34. Lamar (0-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Wilson scored eight of Texas A&M’s 28 points in the third quarter as the Aggies shot 13 of 22 (59%) from the field and scored eight second-chance points off six offensive rebounds.
Angel Hastings scored 18 points and Jayden Pimentel 10 for the Cardinals.
Texas A&M, which beat Lamar 77-61 in the season opener on Nov. 25, had 23 assists on 29 made field goal and shot 50% overall.
Lamar coach Aqua Franklin was a four-year (2004-08) letter winner at A&M. She was inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame in 2018, and is one of the greatest players in program history.
No. 19 Ohio State 103,
Kent State 47
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dorka Juhasz and Jacy Sheldon each scored 16 points to lead five Ohio State players in double figures and the No. 19 Buckeyes beat Kent State 103-47 on Wednesday.
Ohio State started the game on a 26-0 run and led 31-4 at the end of the first quarter. Juhasz had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half and Sheldon added 11 points to help Ohio State build a 52-14 lead. Ohio State shot 61% from the field while Kent State was held to 4-of-37 shooting.
Juhasz, a junior, also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for her 24th career double-double.
Freshman Kateri Poole and Aaliyah Patty added 15 points apiece for Ohio State (2-0). Madison Greene had 12 points with six assists as all 11 Buckeyes who played scored.
Nila Blackford led Kent State (0-1) with nine points and Mariah Modkins added eight. The Golden Flashes shot 23.5% from the field and 54.5% at the free-throw line.
No. 22 Syracuse vs. Lincoln (Pa.), postponed
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The women’s basketball game in the newly refurbished Carrier Dome between the No. 22 Syracuse Orange and Division II Lincoln has been moved because of water on one area of the court.
A game official spotted some drops of water and the game was moved to the nearby Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center as a precautionary measure. It will be played there as a private scrimmage.
The Dome is in the final stages of a $118 million upgrade, and the school says the construction project includes spot sealing the roof.
No. 23 Iowa State 91, TCU 68
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ashley Joens scored 33 points and had 11 rebounds to lead No. 23 Iowa State to a 91-68 victory over TCU on Wednesday night in a Big 12 Conference opener.
Joens, who was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top-30 Watch List on Wednesday, was 10-of-15 shooting and made all 10 of her free throws. It was her second double-double of the season and 20th of her career. She had 20 points in the first half against TCU (2-1, 0-1).
No. 25 Texas 84,
Louisiana Tech 57
AUSTIN, Texas — Charli Collier scored 22 points, Audrey Warren added 19 and Texas beat Louisiana.
Collier is averaging 30.3 points, with the Longhorns winning their first three games by an average of 34.3 points. Brianna Harris lead Louisiana Tech (2-1) with 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.