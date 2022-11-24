No. 4 Ohio St. 105, Wright St. 52
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a win over Wright State.
The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led 4-3 after nearly the first two minutes and the Raiders never got the lead.
Madison Greene scored a season-high 17 points, Taylor Mikesell and Cotie McMahon added 16 apiece and Taylor Thierry posted 15 points for the Buckeyes.
Mikulasikova scored 11 points in the second quarter as Ohio State went on a 17-2 run. The Buckeyes entered halftime with a 56-28 lead.
Isabelle Bolender led Wright State with 13 points. Bryce Nixon added 11 and Columbus native Lauren Scott scored 1.
No. 11 Virginia Tech 73,
Missouri 57
NASSAU, Bahamas — Kayana Traylor scored 18 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Virginia Tech used a big third quarter to beat Missouri.
Virginia Tech trailed for 17 minutes in the first half, but scored 11 of the opening 13 points after halftime to take a 37-30 lead as Missouri missed its first seven shots. The Hokies led by double digits for the final eight minutes of the game.
Georgia Amoore scored 15 points, with six assists, to reach double figures for the fifth straight game for Virginia Tech (5-0). Kitley became the eighth player in program history to reach 1,500 career points.
Haley Troup scored 21 points for Missouri (6-1). Hayley Frank, averaging 14.2 points, was held to eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.
No. 17 Utah 69, Mississippi 67
NASSAU, Bahamas — Alissa Pili scored 21 points, Kennady McQueen made a pair of late free throws and No. 17 Utah beat previously unbeaten Mississippi at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic in Nassau, Bahamas, to remain undefeated.
A 3-pointer from Isabel Palmer and a Pili layup gave the Utes a 67-63 lead with 1:18 remaining. Angel Baker made a pair of free throws and Snudda Collins hit a jumper for Ole Miss that tied it 67-67 with 20 seconds left. Baker then fouled McQueen, who hit 2 of 3 from the line, and Ole Miss didn’t take another shot.
Pili, a junior transfer from Southern California, scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, was 8-of-14 (57%) shooting overall and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah (6-0). Pili entered averaging 71% shooting from the floor.
Jenna Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Utes, who won both games in the Bahamas, beating Alabama 93-86 on Monday. McQueen and Gianna Kneepkens added 10 points apiece.
Marquesha Davis scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Ole Miss (5-1). Collins finished with 16 points.
Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin returned home as the first Bahamian woman to sign a Division I letter of intent as a player and the first Bahamian woman to coach at a Division I school.
