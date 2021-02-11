No. 2 UConn 70,
Seton Hall 49
STORRS, Conn. — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 2 UConn overcame an early 11-point deficit Wednesday night to beat Seton Hall 70-49.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (15-1, 12-0 Big East), who were coming off Monday’s overtime win over top-ranked South Carolina.
No. 7 Baylor 82,
Texas Tech 50
LUBBOCK, Texas — NaLyssa Smith had 28 points and 13 rebounds as No. 7 Baylor won 82-50 Wednesday night to extend its decade-long winning streak over Texas Tech to 24 games in a row.
Wisconsin 75,
No. 12 Ohio St. 70
MADISON, Wis. — Imani Lewis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Sara Stapleton added 13 points and 10 boards, and Wisconsin beat Ohio State.
No. 15 Indiana 90,
Penn State 65
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Grace Berger secured her third triple-double of the season and No. 15 Indiana beat Penn State 90-65 on Wednesday.
No. 19 West Virginia 69, Kansas 61
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack added 17 apiece, and No. 19 West Virginia beat Kansas 69-61 on Wednesday night for its 11th straight win.
No. 22 DePaul 81,
St. John’s 73
NEW YORK — Sonya Morris scored 21 points, Deja Church added 18 and No. 22 DePaul beat St. John’s 81-73 on Wednesday night, spoiling Leilani Correa’s third straight game with 30-plus points.
