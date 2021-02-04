No. 3 UConn 94, St. John’s 62
STORRS, Conn. — Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 32 points and No. 3 UConn beat St. John’s 94-62 as the schools renewed their Big East rivalry Wednesday night.
The freshman hit 13 of 20 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and topped 20 points for the third straight game. She also dished out seven assists. Aaliyah Edwards added a season-high 22 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (12-1, 10-0), who have played the required 13 games needed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
St. John’s Leilani Correa fell two points shy of her career high, putting up 33 to lead the Red Storm (5-10, 2-8).
The Huskies played without guard Christyn Williams (16.8 points per game), who sat with a left ankle injury.
UConn opened the game on a 10-2 run, with six points from Edwards, who got open early and often in the lane. The Huskies led 22-12 after 10 minutes, closing the first quarter on a 9-0 run.
St. John’s shot 52% from the floor in the first half, but trailed 44-24 at intermission. Bueckers, who hit her first five shots from the floor, had 18 first-half points.
No. 21 West Virginia 65,
Iowa State 56
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Kysre Gondrezick scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 21 West Virginia pull away and beat Iowa State 65-56 for its ninth straight win.
The Mountaineers built a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter. Iowa State pulled to 62-56 with 2:20 remaining but missed it last four shots.
Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points against TCU on Saturday and is the Big 12 Player of the Week. She made three 3-pointers and was 8 of 15 from the floor against the Cyclones, and her consecutive layup and 3-pointer stretched the Mountaineers’ lead to 58-46 with 6:53 remaining.
