Northwestern Iowa Basketball

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (left) is defended by Northwestern guard Jasmine McWilliams during an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, in Iowa City, Iowa. 

 

No. 12 Iowa 93, Northwestern 64

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as Iowa coasted to a win over Northwestern.

