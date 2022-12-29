UConn Creighton Basketball

UConn’s Dorka Juhas (left) reaches for the ball against Creighton’s Lauren Jensen during the first half, Wednesday, in Omaha, Neb. UConn won 72-47.

 

No. 8 UConn 72, No. 21 Creighton 47

OMAHA, Neb. — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, Dorka Juhasz had a season-high 22 points and a career-high 18 boards, and No. 8 UConn rode another fast start to a 72-47 victory over 21st-ranked Creighton on Wednesday night.

