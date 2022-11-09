No. 14 Ohio State 87, No. 5 Tennessee 75
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to a victory over No. 5 Tennessee in the season opener.
Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Volunteers 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, and she contributed 10 points during that span.
The Volunteers narrowed the lead down to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close.
Reigning Big Ten regular-season champion Ohio State forced 29 turnovers, leading to 37 points. The Buckeyes shot 51% from the field, including 63.3% in the second half.
Mikesell went 4 for 10 on her 3-point attempts. Jacy Sheldon swiped a career-high eight steals and scored 14 points as Ohio State had five players reach double figures.
Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 20 points and Jasmine Powell contributed 10. The Volunteers shot 48% and held a 40-30 advantage on the glass.
No. 11 Indiana 86, Vermont 49
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Yarden Garzon scored 19 points in her freshman debut, Mackenzie Holmes added 16 points and No. 11 Indiana rolled to a victory over Vermont in a season opener.
Garzon, a 6-foot-3 guard from Ra’Anana, Isreal, was 7 of 12 from the floor and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Holmes made 7 of 9 field goals. Grace Berger, who led the Hoosiers in scoring last season averaging 16.2 points, added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Sara Scalia chipped in 11 points and made three 3s for Indiana, which shot 49% overall and hit 12 of 25 from beyond the arc.
Berger made her first three shots with a 3-pointer, and Scalia and Parrish each hit a 3 as the Hoosiers jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 42-27 heading into the break. The Hoosiers shot 51.5% in the first half that included 6 of 14 3-pointers.
Emma Utterback scored 19 points to lead Vermont. Catherine Gilweeto made three 3s and finished with 11 points.
It was the 11th straight season-opening win for the Hoosiers.
