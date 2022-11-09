Tennessee Ohio St Basketball

Associated Press

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon (32) shoots over Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) during the second half on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. No. 14 Ohio State beat No. 5 Tennessee 87-75.

 Joe Maiorana

No. 14 Ohio State 87, No. 5 Tennessee 75

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to a victory over No. 5 Tennessee in the season opener.

