UConn Xavier Basketball

Associated Press

UConn forward Aubrey Griffin (44) drives against Xavier’s Fernanda Ovalle (10) during the first half, Thursday, in Cincinnati. UConn won 73-37 without coach Geno Auriemma.

 Jeff Dean

No. 5 UConn 73, Xavier 37

CINCINNATI — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 points and injury-riddled UConn, playing without coach Geno Auriemma due to illness, beat Xavier for its sixth straight victory.

