No. 1 South Carolina 77, Missouri 62
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Destanni Henderson had seven of her 11 points in a decisive third-quarter run as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away from Missouri 77-62 Thursday night for its 30th straight win against Southeastern Conference competition.
It was a satisfying win for South Carolina (16-2, 11-0 SEC), which was beaten at No. 2 UConn on Monday night only hours after returning to No. 1.
No. 3 Louisville 85, Georgia Tech 70
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 25 points in her home finale, Kianna Smith scored 13 of her 21 points in the third quarter and No. 3 Louisville beat Georgia Tech. 85-70 on Thursday night.
The Cardinals (19-1, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third consecutive game and improved to 8-0 against the Yellow Jackets, with the senior All-American guard setting the initial tone. Evans had 13 points at halftime for her school-record 36th consecutive double-figure scoring effort that broke Angel McCoughtry’s previous mark set over the 2007-08 and ’08-09 seasons.
No. 4 NC State 86, Clemson 65
RALEIGH, N.C. — Kayla Jones scored 21 points and No. 4 North Carolina State regrouped from an upset loss by beating Clemson 86-65 on Thursday.
Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points for the Wolfpack, who had lost at unranked rival North Carolina last weekend. Against Clemson, N.C. State scored the first 12 points of the game on the way to a 17-2 lead in the opening 5 1/2 minutes.
No. 12 Michigan 62, Purdue 49
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Naz Hillmon scored 21 points, Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 12 Michigan returned from a three-week COVID layoff with a 62-49 win over Purdue on Thursday night.
The Wolverines had not played since Jan. 21, a memorable game in which Hillmon set school record for points — male or female — with 50 in an 81-77 loss to No. 11 Ohio State. A department-wide pause in athletic activity followed and six games were postponed.
No. 20 Kentucky 71,
No. 16 Tennessee 56
Chasity Patterson scored 21 points and Kentucky was 10 of 20 from 3-point range to pull away for a win over Tennessee.
The Lady Vols, who won the first meeting 70-53 on Jan. 24, were without Rennia Davis, their leading rebounder (8.9) and second-leading scorer (14.5) because of COVID-19 protocol. Tennessee was off last week because of a coronavirus break.
No. 17 Gonzaga 79, San Francisco 66
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jill Townsend scored 19 points and No. 17 Gonzaga won its 16th-straight game by ending San Francisco’s six-game winning streak 79-66 on Thursday night.
No. 18 Arkansas 86, Mississippi St. 80
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored 22 points, surpassing 2,000 for her career, and her three free throws and a steal in the last 20 seconds helped Arkansas turn aside a second-half challenge from Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs, who trailed 48-35 at halftime, had closed to 71-69 midway through the fourth quarter when Dungee grabbed the rebound of a Razorbacks miss and put it back up, getting fouled and converting the three-point play.
She added two more, reaching 2,001 points, on a driving layup on the next possession and finishing at 2,004 career points.
Destiny Slocum led Arkansas (15-7, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) with 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting.
Myah Taylor led the Bulldogs (8-6, 3-5) with 22 points.
Rutgers 70, No. 21 Northwestern 54
EVANSTON, Ill. — Tyia Singleton scored a career-high 17 points, Tekia Mack had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Rutgers won its second straight following an eight-game break, topping No. 21 Northwestern 70-54 on Thursday.
Neither team had a lead of more than seven points until Rutgers’ 12-1 run over the final 3:21. Mack and Diamond Johnson each made a basket during the run and the rest of the scoring came from the free-throw line.
No. 24 Georgia 74, Auburn 54
ATHENS, Ga. — Maya Caldwell had her first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Georgia beat Auburn. Caldwell had six assists and made three 3-pointers.
