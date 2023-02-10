South Carolina Auburn Basketball

South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) shoots over Auburn forward Romi Levy (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, in Auburn, Ala. South Carolina won 83-48.

No. 1 South Carolina 83, Auburn 48

AUBURN, Ala. — Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 30th straight win, 83-48 over Auburn on Thursday night.

