No. 1 Louisville 97, Boston College 68
BOSTON — Dana Evans scored 23 points and Hailey Van Lith added 15 to help top-ranked Louisville bounce back from its first loss of the season with a 97-68 victory over Boston College.
No. 2 South Carolina 77, Auburn 58
AUBURN, Ala. — Zia Cooke scored all 17 of her points in the first half and Aliyah Boston added 14 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 2 South Carolina over Auburn 77-58 on Thursday night.
No. 7 Texas A&M 54, LSU 41
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kayla Wells scored 14 points and Texas A&M overcame a slow start with strong defense late to beat LSU.
The Aggies (17-1, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) have won five in a row since LSU (8-8, 6-4) handed them their only loss, in overtime on Jan. 14.
Khayla Pointer scored 12 points to lead LSU, which scored its fewest points of the season.
No. 8 Baylor 83, Kansas 50
WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith had her 21st career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Baylor beat Kansas 83-50 on Thursday night.
No. 10 Maryland 84, Wisconsin 48
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Brenda Frese tied a school record with her 499th win as coach of the Maryland women’s basketball team, reaching the milestone by guiding the 10th-ranked Terrapins past Wisconsin 84-48 on Thursday.
Frese equaled the mark set by Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller, who was at Maryland from 1975-2002. Weller was replaced by Frese, who’s 499-130 over 19 seasons.
No. 11 Ohio St. 92, Iowa 87
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon scored a career-high 29 points, Dorka Juhasz had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 11 Ohio State beat Iowa 92-87 on Thursday.
Ohio State swept the home-and-home season series with Iowa for the first time since 2008. On Jan. 13, the Buckeyes erased a 14-point second-half deficit to force overtime, winning 84-82. It snapped Iowa’s 42-game home win streak.
Mississippi 72, No. 15 Kentucky 60
OXFORD, Miss. — Shakira Austin scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Mississippi ended a six-game losing streak with a 72-60 upset of No. 15 Kentucky.
It was just the second Ole Miss win over a ranked team in the 16 matchups under third-year coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. The other was also a win over Kentucky, then No. 16, in the 2018-19 season. The Rebels had lost 13 straight since, all against SEC rivals.
No. 16 Arkansas 85, Missouri 80
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Chelsea Dungee scored 27 points, Destiny Slocum added 22 with 10 assists and Arkansas beat Missouri after blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead.
Amber Ramirez added 17 points in the third straight win for Arkansas (14-6, 4-5 Southeastern Conference), making 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
Lauren Hansen scored 19 points for Mizzou (6-7, 2-6) and Aijha Blackwell added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
No. 17 Indiana vs. Rutgers, postponed
No. 25 Georgia 83, Alabama 76, OT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Que Morrison scored 19 of her career-high 25 points after the first half and No. 25 Georgia beat Alabama 83-76 in overtime.
Morrison grabbed eight rebounds and made 8 of 13 shots from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line. She scored the first four points of overtime and the Bulldogs (14-4, 6-4 SEC) never trailed from there.
