No. 1 South Carolina 87, Florida 56
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 22 points and No. 1 South Carolina won its 32nd straight game, over Florida on Thursday night.
The Gamecocks (26-0, 13-0 Southeastern Conference) showed no hangover from their 88-64 win over then-third-ranked LSU this past Sunday and moved a step closer to their seventh regular-season league title under coach Dawn Staley.
South Carolina led 29-15 after the first quarter and 51-21 at the break. Reigning Associated Press player of the year Aliyah Boston played just 15 minutes due to the lopsided score, finishing with four points and six rebounds.
Nina Rickards scored 16 points for the Gators (14-12, 3-10), who continued their SEC struggles since losing leading scorer Zippy Broughton the in preseason.
No. 2 Indiana 68, No. 12 Michigan 52
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points and Indiana forced 21 turnovers to beat Michigan for its ninth victory over a ranked team this season.
Indiana (25-1, 15-1 Big Ten) went scoreless for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 run by Michigan only cut the deficit to 13 and the Hoosiers then comfortably closed out the game.
Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (20-6, 10-5) with 12 points, while Jordan Hobbs and Leigha Brown each added nine.
Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points for Indiana, including four 3-pointers.
No. 5 LSU 69, Mississippi 60
BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese scored a season-high 36 points and had 20 rebounds to carry LSU past Mississippi.
Reese, who reached double-digit points and rebounds for the 24th time this season, was the only player for LSU (24-1, 12-1 SEC) to score with any regularity against Ole Miss (20-6, 9-4), which came in ranked 18th nationally in scoring defense.
Alexis Morris scored 15 points for LSU on 3-of-18 shooting.
Angel Baker scored 21 points and Madison Scott added 13 for Ole Miss.
No. 11 Virginia Tech 61, No. 9 Duke 45
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore each scored 20 points to lead No. 11 Virginia Tech to a 61-45 victory over No. 9 Duke on Thursday night.
Taylor Soule added 11 points for the Hokies (21-4, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won five straight and eight of their past nine games. For the first time in program history, Virginia Tech has registered wins over ranked opponents in three consecutive games.
Celeste Taylor scored 12 points for the Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3), who had their four-game winning streak halted.
ACC-leading Duke came into the game leading the conference in scoring defense (50.2 points per game), but the Hokies scored 51 through three quarters and also played stifling defense, holding Duke to just one field goal in the second quarter on the way to a 19-point halftime lead.
Virginia Tech put things away at the start of the second half, scoring the first seven points and extending its lead to 26 points. Duke couldn’t get any close than 16 points the rest of the way.
Kitley shot 8 for 18 from the floor and grabbed 11 rebounds. Amoore had four 3-pointers and shot 8 for 18 from the floor.
Duke shot just 34% (16 of 47) and was outrebounded 41-23.
No. 10 Notre Dame 78, Louisvill 76, OT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Olivia Miles made a fadeaway jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the overtime buzzer to give No. 10 Notre Dame a 78-76 victory over Louisville on Thursday night.
Louisville’s Olivia Cochran had tied the game on a layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. The Irish called timeout to advance the ball to midcourt. Miles took a pass at the top of the key, drove to her right and hit the contested shot from the wing.
Miles finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Notre Dame (21-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a six-game losing streak to Louisville.
Kylee Watson led the Irish with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sonia Citron added 15 points.
Hailey Van Lith led Louisville (19-9, 10-5 ACC) with 19 points.
Louisville led 62-53 early in the fourth quarter, matching its biggest lead of the game, before Notre Dame rallied and went ahead 70-68 on Maddy Westbeld’s layup with 45 seconds left in regulation. Van Lith hit a jumper with 27 seconds remaining that ended up sending the game to OT.
Notre Dame center Lauren Ebo returned to the court for the first time since Jan. 26. She had two points and three rebounds in 5 minutes of action. She entered the game averaging 9.9 points and 7.0 rebounds.
No. 13 Ohio State 67, Penn State 55
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Cotie McMahon had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Ohio State beat Penn State.
Rikki Harris had 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals for Ohio State (22-5, 11-5 Big Ten) and Taylor Thierry scored 13 points.
Makenna Marisa scored 22 points for Penn State (13-13, 4-11) and Leilani Kapinus had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Nittany Lions fell to 0-6 against ranked teams.
NC State 77, No. 19 North Carolina 66, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Aziaha James led North Carolina State back from a 10-point deficit with just over four minutes to play in regulation, then scored seven points in overtime to carry the Wolfpack to a 77-66 win over No. 19 North Carolina on Thursday night.
North Carolina was held to just seven points over the final four minutes of regulation and did not score a field goal in overtime until Paulina Paris converted a layup with 20 seconds left.
NC State closed out the game on a 32-11 run, erasing a 55-45 deficit with 4:23 left. Jakiya Brown-Turner drilled two 3-pointers in the final 1:38 of regulation, cutting the deficit to 61-60 with 31 seconds left. Kayla McPherson hit the second of two free throws to give North Carolina a two-point lead but James got to the basket and her layup tied the game at 62-62 and then stripped McPherson at mid-court and drove for a go-ahead layup but the Tar Heels’ Deja Kelly appeared to get a finger on the shot and it was enough to keep the shot from falling.
James wasted little time in OT, driving for a contested layup to put NC State in front, 64-62, starting a 7-0 run to take control.
James and Brown-Turner each score 18 points to lead NC State (18-8, 8-7 Atlantic Coast). Brown-Turner hit 4 of 6 from distance and matched her season high. Jada Boyd finished with 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Mimi Collins had 10 points and eight rebounds.
No. 20 Gonzaga 69, Pacific 58
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kaylynne Truong hit 7 of 9 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Brynn Maxwell added four 3-pointers and 17 points and Gonzaga beat Pacific.
Gonzaga (24-3, 14-1 West Coast Conference) won its 19th straight at home. The nation’s leading 3-point shooting team (41.4%) went 12 of 23 behind the arc and shot 47% overall.
Liz Smith scored 13 points and Sam Ashby had 12 for the Tigers (12-15, 7-9), whose five-game winning streak ended.
No. 23 UNLV 77, San Jose State 60
LAS VEGAS — Alyssa Brown had 17 points and 12 rebounds as UNLV beat San Jose State to clinch its second straight Mountain West Conference regular-season title.
Brown made all eight of her shot attempts. Desi-Rae Young had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (25-2, 15-0).
Nailea Nicholas had 15 points and 13 rebounds for San Jose State (3-22, 1-13).
No. 24 Florida State 78, Syracuse 65
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ta’Niya Latson scored 19 points and Erin Howard drilled a critical 3-pointer in the final minute as Florida State beat Syracuse to end a two-game skid.
Makayala Timpson scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds with three blocks for the Seminoles (21-7, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who closed the game on an 11-0 run.
Dyaisha Fair had 19 points for the Orange (16-11, 7-9). Alainia Rice had a career-high 17 rebounds, nine points, five assists and two blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.