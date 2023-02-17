Florida South Carolina Basketball

Associated Press

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) drives against Florida forward Tatyana Wyche during the second half on Thursday in Columbia, S.C. No. 1 South Carolina won its 32nd straight game with an 87-56 victory over Florida.

 Nell Redmond

No. 1 South Carolina 87, Florida 56

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 22 points and No. 1 South Carolina won its 32nd straight game, over Florida on Thursday night.

