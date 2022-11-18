No. 1 South Carolina 85, Clemson 31
CLEMSON, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 15 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points and six rebounds in No. 1 South Carolina’s victory over Clemson.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
No. 1 South Carolina 85, Clemson 31
CLEMSON, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 15 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points and six rebounds in No. 1 South Carolina’s victory over Clemson.
It was the Gamecocks’ 12th straight win over their rival.
Five-star freshman Ashlyn Watkins had 14 points, including a fourth-quarter, one-handed dunk that brought the South Carolina bench to its feet.
The Gamecocks (3-0) used smothering defense and on-target shooting to put away the Tigers (3-1) with a 16-2 run in the opening period.
Amari Robinson led Clemson with nine points.
Kansas St. 84, No. 4 Iowa 83
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top.
Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review it was determined the time had expired before the foul.
Iowa led for most of the game. Kansas State had the lead for just under two minutes.
Iowa was the highest ranked opponent the Wildcats have beaten in school history.
“Everyone saw a hell of a game, it went back and forth, back and forth,” Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “I’m really proud of our team.”
Kansas State (3-0) was led in scoring by Serena Sundell and Gregory, who each had 24 points. Sarah Shematsi contributed 18.
“Serena was amazing, especially in the middle part of the second half, but it was a team effort for sure,” Mittie said.
Caitlin Clark scored 27 points, Czinano had 18 and MaKenna Warnock had 12 for the Hawkeyes.
No. 8 Ohio State 86, Ohio 56
ATHENS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon scored 16 points, Taylor Mikesell added 14 and Ohio State rolled past Ohio.
Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 11 points and Madison Green had 10 for the Buckeyes (3-0), who forced the Bobcats into 33 turnovers they turned into 41 points.
Yaya Felder scored 21 points for Ohio (0-3).
No. 12 Indiana 96, Bowling Green 61
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sara Scalia scored 17 points as Indiana beat Bowling Green.
Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds and Grace Berger added 14 points and six assists for Indiana (4-0), which had six players score in double figures for the first time since 2016.
Elissa Brett scored 14 points for Bowling Green (2-1).
No. 24 Villanova 67, Penn 41
PHILADELPHIA — Maddy Siegrist had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Villanova past Penn.
It was the third straight double-double for Siegrist, the reigning Big East player of the week.
Maddie Burke made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 12 points. The Wildcats (3-0) went 8 of 16 from 3-point range.
Stina Almqvist, Kayla Padilla and Mandy McGurk each scored eight points for the Quakers (1-3), who shot 22%.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.