North Carolina 76, No. 4 NC State 69
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Freshman Alyssa Ustby had season-highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds to help North Carolina upset fourth-ranked rival North Carolina State.
Stephanie Watts added 17 points for the Tar Heels (9-8, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who hit a season-high 11 3-pointers and led by as many as a dozen after halftime.
UNC had won just one game since shortly before Christmas, yet responded with a huge performance to upend a top-10 Wolfpack team for the third consecutive season.
No. 1 Louisville 71, Notre Dame 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 27 points, including five late, to lead Louisville to a victory over Notre Dame.
The Cardinals (18-1, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight, and Evans their lone senior was a major reason why. The player of the year candidate scored 16 of her points in the first half to help Louisville take a 42-34 lead at the break.
No. 6 Stanford 83, Utah 41
STANFORD — Kiana Williams found her shooting stroke early on the way to 13 points making all three of her 3-point tries, leading the Cardinal to their sixth straight win since a rare two-game skid with a victory against Utah.
Haley Jones bounced back from a tough 2-of-10 shooting performance two days earlier to score 12 points on 6-for-10 from the floor and freshman Cameron Brink also added 12 points as Stanford (17-2, 14-2 Pac-12) finished 52% on field goals.
No. 7 Texas A&M 69, No. 16 Arkansas 67
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kayla Wells had a season-high 21 points and Jordan Nixon made a layup with eight seconds remaining to lift Texas A&M to a win over Arkansas.
A 3-pointer by Amber Ramirez tied it at 67-all with less than 90 seconds to go. Both teams missed a shot on their next possession before Nixon drove into the lane for the basket to put the Aggies up for good.
No. 8 Baylor 64, Kansas State 52
MANHATTAN, Kan. — NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points and Baylor beat Kansas State.
Dijonai Carrington and Moon Ursin each had 16 points. Ursin had six of those in the final two minutes as the Lady Bears beat the Wildcats for the 35th straight time.
No. 11 Ohio State 83, Minnesota 59
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Patty both had double-doubles and No. 11 Ohio State dominated the first and third quarters to roll to to a win over Minnesota.
Juhasz had her fourth straight double-double and 30th of her career with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Patty had 14 and 10. Jacy Sheldon scored 17 points for the Buckeyes (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten Conference), who have won nine-straight in the series.
No. 17 Indiana 85, Iowa 72
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points and Ali Patberg 23 as the Indiana Hoosiers broke away in final period to defeat Iowa.
Despite Indiana’s (11-4, 9-2 Big Ten Conference) national ranking, Iowa (10-6, 6-6) has dominated the series, 51-20. The win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is a rare one — Indiana’s first there since Feb. 20, 1994.
No. 20 DePaul 87, Marquette 82
MILWAUKEE — Deja Church scored a career-high 24 points, Sonya Morris added 23 and her layup with 26 seconds left gave DePaul enough breathing room to outlast Marquette.
The Blue Demons (10-4, 7-2 Big East Conference) had battled Marquette through a tight first half, but then opened the second with a 19-4 run and seemed on the verge of a runaway win.
No. 22 Northwestern 63, Michigan St. 60
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Lindsey Pulliam scored 22 points, Veronica Burton added 19 and Northwestern held on to beat Michigan State after blowing a 21-point lead.
Burton scored eight points in the fourth quarter and Pulliam hit the jumper that erased Michigan State’s only lead of the game with 2:48 to play. The Spartans had a 15-3 run, taking the lead at 58-56 on a Janai Crooms jumper with 3:52 to play.
