SEC Arkansas South Carolina Basketball

Associated Press

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (4) dribbles past Arkansas’ Erynn Barnum (4) in the first half of a Southeastern Conference women’s tournament game on Friday in Greenville, S.C.

 

 Mic Smith

No. 1 South Carolina 93, Arkansas 66

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Victaria Saxton scored 19 points and Aliyah Boston had her 79th career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina improved to 30-0 and advanced to the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.

