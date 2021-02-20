No. 6 Stanford 80, Arizona St. 41
STANFORD — Kiana Williams scored 18 points and had three steals to lead a Stanford defense that held Arizona State without a basket for the first nine minutes of the game and the sixth-ranked Cardinal throttled the Sun Devils 80-41 on Friday night.
Hannah Jump added a season-high 17 points for Stanford (20-2, 17-2 Pac-12). Lexie Hull had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Haley Jones scored 11.
Stanford never trailed, led by 41 and dominated in the paint on both ends of the floor while winning its ninth straight.
Stanford’s defense made the biggest impact, tipping passes and converting the deflections into turnovers and easy buckets. The Cardinal allowed seven points in the first quarter, 11 in the second and seven in the third.
Arizona State (10-8, 5-8) missed its first 10 shots and was on the brink of not making a basket at all in the first quarter until Taya Hanson’s 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds remaining. Prior to Hanson’s bucket, the Sun Devils only points came on four free throws.
Eboni Walker scored 11 points for Arizona State. Hanson had 10.
Williams, who had 13 points in the first half, scored five as part of an 12-0 run that put Stanford ahead 58-23 in the third including a fadeaway shot as she was falling out of bounds at the baseline. Williams was held out of the fourth quarter when coach Tara VanDerveer pulled her starters.
Before the game players from both teams formed a huge oval around the court in a symbol of unity in the fight to end racial injustices. A moment of silence was held as coaches from both teams and the referees stood by.
No. 8 UCLA 83, No. 13 Oregon 56
No. 10 Arizona 59, California 50
BERKELEY — Aari McDonald scored 28 points and No. 10 Arizona had to earn a hard-fought victory against California this time on the way to its seventh straight win, beating the winless Golden Bears.
No. 18 Arkansas 84, Mississippi 74
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, Amber Ramirez added 19 and No. 18 Arkansas beat Mississippi.
Dungee, whose career high is 41 points, made 11 of 22 from the field and 14 of 17 from the free-throw line. Ramirez was 7-of-12 shooting and had three steals.
No. 23 South Dakota St. 86,
North Dakota St. 78
FARGO, N.D. — Tylee Irwin scored 17 of her career-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, Paiton Burckhard had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and No. 23 South Dakota State beat North Dakota State to extend its winning streak to 15 games.
No. 25 Missouri St. 62, Bradley 56
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jasmine Franklin had 11 points and 12 assists and Missouri State won its 10th straight, beating Bradley.
