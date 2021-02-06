No. 3 UConn 87, Marquette 58
MILWAUKEE — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 30 points to lead No. 3 UConn to a 87-58 win on Friday night over Marquette in a battle for first place in the Big East.
Bueckers, who was coming off a season-high 32 points in a win Wednesday over St. John’s, has scored at least 20 points in her last four games.
Christyn Williams added 18 points for the Huskies (13-1, 11-0 Big East), who tuned up for Monday’s showdown with No. 2 South Carolina by shooting better than 57% from the floor.
Washington St. 67, No. 5 UCLA 63
No. 6 Stanford 62, Colorado 54
STANFORD — Fifth-year senior Anna Wilson had 11 points and four steals with her Seattle Seahawks quarterback big brother Russell Wilson's cardboard cutout watching alongside one of Stephen Curry above Stanford's bench, and the sixth-ranked Cardinal returned home for the first time in more than two months to hold off Colorado 62-54 on Friday night.
Kiana Williams added 16 points and converted two key free throws with 1:18 remaining as the Cardinal withstood a late Colorado rally finally playing their first game on campus at Maples Pavilion since the Nov. 25 season opener against Cal Poly. Restrictions on sporting events and practices forced by an emergency directive from Santa Clara County that came down Nov. 28 forced Stanford to be nomads and live out of hotels until this week.
Stanford (16-2, 13-2 Pac-12) avenged a 77-72 overtime loss on Jan. 17 in Boulder, the team's first defeat when it was ranked No. 1 before falling to UCLA the next game.
The Cardinal played three "home" games at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz at the home of the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate.
Buffaloes senior Mya Hollingshed fouled out with 2:22 to play after scoring 16 points for cold-shooting Colorado (6-9, 4-8), which shot 36% and lost its third straight game since stunning Stanford and also had two contests postponed during that span.
Stanford made 5 of its initial 7 shots to jump ahead 10-2 and only kept pushing until letting Colorado back in the closing minutes. The Cardinal made just 7 of 26 3-pointers — 2 for 9 by Williams — and leading scorer Haley Jones struggled with her shot going 2 for 10 from the floor to finish with five points — nearly 10 below her average.
No. 23 South Dakota St. 64,
South Dakota 45
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Myah Selland had 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists, Tylee Irwin added 12 points and seven rebounds, and No. 23 South Dakota State beat South Dakota 64-45 for its 11th straight victory.
South Dakota State snapped a three-game losing streak in the series. Last season, the Coyotes swept the regular-season series and claimed the Summit League tournament crown — marking the first time one of the teams had done so since 2013.
Sydney Stapleton scored 11 points for South Dakota State (14-2, 7-0 Summit League).
The Jackrabbits held the Coyotes to 27.3% shooting in the first half to help build a 33-24 lead. Stapleton scored all of her points in the first half, making three straight 3-pointers. The Jackrabbits outscored the Coyotes 21-9 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 21 points.
