No. 3 Ohio St. 82, Albany 57
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 points and No. 3 Ohio State beat Albany.
Ohio State improved to 11-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 team started 15-0 before losing on Jan. 7.
McMahon scored 20 or more points for the third time this season, this time on 10-for-15 shooting. She added seven rebounds.
Taylor Mikesell added 13 points and Madison Greene had 11 for Ohio State. Rebeka Mikulasikova was held to four points on 2-of-6 shooting. The Buckeyes were once again without Jacy Sheldon, who is out with a lower-leg injury.
Helene Haegerstrand scored 21 points, Freja Werth added 13 and Morgan Haney 10 for Albany (6-7). Ellen Hahne, averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game, did not play due to an illness.
No. 7 North Carolina 89,
SC Upstate 47
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly scored 20 points to lead No. 7 North Carolina past USC Upstate 89-47 on Friday night.
Kelly shot 8 of 11 from the floor and grabbed four rebounds as the Tar Heels (9-1) won their third straight game. Eva Hodgson added 16 points, four assists and four steals and Paulina Paris chipped in a season-best 15 points.
The Spartans (3-7) were led by Trinity Johnson’s 13 points and five steals.
USC Upstate kept the score close early, trailing just 10-8 midway through the first quarter. But then the Tar Heels closed the opening period on a 15-4 run to take a double-digit lead into the second. Kelly had eight points and two assists during that stretch.
The Tar Heels went on to lead by 32 points in the third quarter, following a 17-8 run. Hodgson scored seven points in the third on 3-for-3 shooting.
Key for the Tar Heels in the win was their sharp shooting. UNC made 60.7% of its field goals for its best single-game mark of the season.
No. 22 Kansas 81, Tulsa 62
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Zakiyah Franklin scored 26 points, Taiyanna Jackson and Ioanna Chatzieonti posted double-doubles and No. 22 Kansas pulled away in the second half to beat Tulsa.
Franklin sank 9 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers for the Jayhawks (10-0). Jackson finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Chatzieonti scored 13 with 12 boards. Chandler Prater had 13 points before fouling out.
Delanie Crawford had eight points in the second quarter and the Golden Hurricane (8-3) outscored Kansas 22-9 in the period to take a 39-34 lead at halftime. The Golden Hurricane shot 37.8% from the floor and sank 8 of 21 shots from 3-point range before intermission.
Prater and Chatzileonti combined for 15 points in the third quarter and the Jayhawks held Tulsa to 20% shooting, out-scoring the Golden Hurricane by 14 to grab a 59-50 lead.
Jessika Evans led Tulsa with 15 points. Temira Poindexter added 14 points, while Crawford pitched in with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Maya Mayberry scored 10.
