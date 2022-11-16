No. 16 Oklahoma 77, BYU 66
PROVO, Utah — Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma beat BYU.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
No. 16 Oklahoma 77, BYU 66
PROVO, Utah — Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma beat BYU.
Liz Scott added 12 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma (3-0). Taylor Robertson scored six points to become just the seventh Sooner to reach 2,000 career points.
Lauren Gustin led BYU (0-3) with 16 points and 20 rebounds.
No. 17 Baylor 58, SMU 55
WACO, Texas — Sarah Andrews scored 13 points and Baylor held off SMU after losing scoring leader Aijha Blackwell early in the game.
Blackwell, who scored 40 points in the first two games for the Bears (3-0), scored her only two points from the foul line with 2:21 to play in the opening quarter. She exited at the next deadball with what appeared to be a leg injury from contact on her drive to the basket when she was fouled.
Chantae Embry had 16 points and 11 rebounds for SMU (1-2).
No. 20 Creighton 77,
No. 22 Nebraska 51
OMAHA, Neb. — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly had 16 points and eight rebounds and No. 20 Creighton routed No. 22 Nebraska in the first matchup between the in-state rivals when both were ranked.
The previous biggest spread was 18, 76-58, in 1986. Nebraska won last year to end a five-game losing streak in the series.
Moregensen had 19 points at the half with Creighton (3-0) taking a 45-28 lead.
Jaz Shelley led Nebraska (2-1) with 14 points. Alexis Markowski had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.