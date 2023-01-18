No. 5 UConn 103, Seton Hall 58
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Aubrey Griffin and Dorka Juhasz each scored 22 points while Aaliyah Edwards added 21 to help short-handed No. 5 UConn rout Seton Hall.
The Huskies (16-2, 9-0 Big East) once again only dressed eight players because of injuries. Lou Lopez Senechal added 17 points for the Huskies.
After a back-and-forth start to the game, UConn took control with a 17-2 run to end the quarter and take a commanding 25-9 lead.
Seton Hall’s star guard Lauran Park-Lane was subbed out with 2:04 remaining in the first half after picking up her third foul and her team trailing 41-20. By halftime, the Huskies were up 50-22.
Park-Lane, the diminutive guard, who leads the team in scoring with 20.1 points per game, was just 1-of-10 in the first half. She finished with nine points and six rebounds.
Seton Hall (13-6, 6-3 Big East) was led by Jala Jordan, who scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds.
No. 22 Villanova 76, Xavier 36
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Maddy Siegrist had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Lucy Olsen added 19 points and Villanova cruised past Xavier.
Siegrist opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to match Xavier’s scoring output with 16 points. She finished 10 of 18 from the field as Villanova (17-3, 8-1 Big East) shot 55% from the field and held Xavier to 14-of-49 shooting (29%).
Siegrist, the NCAA scoring leader at 28.9 points per game, was coming off back-to-back 32-point games to be named the Big East player of the week for the second straight week. She hasn’t scored less than 27 since netting 21 against Marquette on Dec. 28.
Fernanda Ovalle scored 12 points for Xavier (7-12, 0-10).
