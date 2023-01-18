UConn Seton Hall Basketball

UConn’s  Aubrey Griffin (left) drives past Seton Hall’s Sha’Lynn Hagans during the second half on Tuesday in South Orange, N.J. Connecticut won 103-58.

 

No. 5 UConn 103, Seton Hall 58

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Aubrey Griffin and Dorka Juhasz each scored 22 points while Aaliyah Edwards added 21 to help short-handed No. 5 UConn rout Seton Hall.

